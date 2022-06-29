The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling that an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker to the state Natural Resources Board can remain in his role until his replacement is approved by the state Senate, despite the appointee’s term expiring over a year ago.
The appointee is Frederick Prehn, a Wausau dentist and gun store owner, who was appointed to his post on the board by Walker in 2015. Prehn's term expired in May 2021, but he has refused to step down, citing an obscure law that allows members to keep their seats if the state Senate has not confirmed their replacements.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, sued to have Prehn removed from his post. In September 2021, a Dane County judge dismissed the case, but condemned Prehn’s actions, writing that she “cannot help but feel that the citizens of Wisconsin are the losers when the Legislature fails to hold confirmation and other hearings in a timely manner.”
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ nominee to replace Prehn, Ashland natural resources educator Sandra Naas, has not received a hearing from the Republican-led Senate — which is not uncommon for Evers' nominees. As long as Prehn remains on the board, Republican appointees hold a 4-3 majority on the Natural Resources Board, which dictates policy for the state Department of Natural Resources.
Wednesday’s ruling from the high court was 4-3, with the court’s four conservative justices constituting the majority.
Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler declared that “the expiration of Prehn's term on the DNR Board does not create a vacancy.”
Instead, the majority determined, “Prehn lawfully retains his position on the DNR Board as a holdover. Therefore, the Governor cannot make a provisional appointment to replace Prehn.”
The majority dismissed Kaul’s lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the attorney general cannot refile the lawsuit with the state Supreme Court.
As often happens when cases are decided along ideological lines, the court’s liberal justices offered sharp criticism of the majority’s decision.
Authored by Justice Rebecca Dallet and joined by Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky, the dissenting opinion calls the majority’s decision “absurd.”
The majority based its “nonsensical conclusions on its misguided reading of a handful of statutes and a common-law doctrine meant to avoid the ‘disorder and inconvenience’ that would result if incumbents were unable to continue holding office after their terms expired but before a successor was in place,” Dallet wrote.
She continued: “The majority's decision, however, steers our state's government directly into disorder and chaos, threatening the fragile separation of powers central to its functions.”
The majority's decision was also met with ire from Evers, who said it "continues to underscore the erosion of democratic institutions at the hands of Republicans in this state."
"Today, I remind the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Republican Party of this state that we do still live in a democracy, a very basic function of which is the peaceful and respectful transfer of power, even — and most especially — when you lose," Evers said in a statement.