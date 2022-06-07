The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Health Services can release information about COVID-19 outbreaks at Wisconsin businesses, settling a lawsuit two years after it was filed in response to an open records request from media outlets.
Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with Republican support, joined liberal Justices Jill Karofsky, Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet in the 4-3 ruling. Hagedorn has proven to be the court’s swing vote since taking office in 2019.
In the early months of the pandemic, DHS planned to release the names of businesses with more than 25 employees that have had at least two employees test positive for COVID-19. The list was generated, in part, in response to an open records request from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news organizations.
Prior to releasing the list, DHS notified Wisconsin Manufacturing & Commerce, the state's largest and most powerful business lobbying association, as a courtesy. Before the list was released, WMC filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County seeking to block the list from being made public, arguing releasing the information would violate patient health care records statutes, harm the reputations of member businesses and violate employees' privacy rights.
The Waukesha County court was sympathetic to WMC and granted a temporary restraining order barring DHS from releasing the list. The case then made its way to a Wisconsin appeals court, which reversed the lower court’s decision. The state Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the appeals court’s decision.
In a statement, WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said the lobbying group “disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision,” adding that Gov. Tony Evers’ “attempt to shame and embarrass Wisconsin businesses is wrong, and the Supreme Court is equally wrong to allow it.”
“Throughout the global pandemic, businesses took extraordinary measures to protect the health and safety of their employees,” Bauer said. “At the same time, they were desperately fighting an uphill battle to stay open and keep those same workers gainfully employed. Unfortunately, their efforts were too often undermined by government policies that bludgeoned the economy.”
Writing for the minority, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said the majority’s decision constituted “egregious error” because it could allow personal medical information to be released.
“It closes the courthouse doors to anyone who may wish to challenge the release of personal medical information,” she wrote.
But those concerns were dispelled by an expert on the state’s public records laws. In a statement, Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said the “decision properly recognizes that the public has a right to know pandemic-related information gathered by public health authorities, whether the state’s largest business group likes it or not.”
“The decision does not open the door to the release of detailed medical information on individuals, as the dissenting opinion alleges,” he said, adding that the “minority opinion seems designed to stir up unfounded fears about the disclosure of personal medical information.”
Lueders continued: “To try to frighten people into believing that their most personal medical information is now open for all to see seems irresponsible.”