The constitutional rights of a transgender woman who committed a sexual assault as a teen are not violated by a requirement to register as a sex offender, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
The case involves a 22-year-old trans woman referred to in most court rulings as Ella (a pseudonym). The initial case against Ella, and the appeals that have followed, are filed under the State of Wisconsin v. C.G. (initials were used because Ella — who entered the justice system as a male — was under the age of 18).
As a teen, Ella pleaded no contest to one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. She was adjudicated delinquent and required to register as a juvenile sex offender. Ella sought to have a judge stay the registration requirement — a request denied by a circuit court judge, an appeals court and, ultimately, the state Supreme Court.
Ella argued the requirement violates her rights of expression under the First Amendment and against cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. The state’s high court disagreed, in a 4-3 ruling, with the majority opinion written by Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley.
‘F---ing uncomfortable’
The sexual assault charge involves three individuals — referred to by pseudonyms as Ella, Mandy and Alan — who were high school freshmen in Shawano at the time, in 2016.
Alan, who was blind in one eye and diagnosed with autism as a toddler, had needed physical and speech therapy for much of his life. Court records described him as “pretty frail,” at 5-foot-10-inches tall and 110 pounds.
In contrast with Alan’s physique, court records from a year after the assault described Ella as “pretty massive,” at 6-foot-5-inches tall and 345 pounds (Ella’s attorneys later said she was 6-foot-4-inches tall and 300 pounds).
Alan’s mother testified that although he was in ninth grade, he worked at a sixth-grade level and was "nowhere near where he should be with the rest of his peers." She also testified that he had struggled with making friends, as he did not understand standard social cues.
According to police and court records, the three teens spent an afternoon at Mandy’s house, in her bedroom. Sometime in the evening, while they were still at Mandy’s house, Ella started sending Alan sexually explicit messages, specifically referencing giving “head” (performing oral sex) and asking if he had ever received it.
Alan told both Mandy and Ella that he did not want Ella to give him “head.” Despite his objections, according to records, Ella pushed Alan onto Mandy’s bed, sitting on his legs while Mandy restrained his arms.
Ella pulled down Alan’s pants and underwear — and when he attempted to yell for help in hopes Mandy’s parents would hear him, Mandy covered his mouth with her hand, and Ella put her mouth around Alan’s penis. When police later questioned him about the assault, Alan did not know what the word “ejaculated” meant, as he had little knowledge of sexual activity.
According to records, Ella and Mandy told Alan not to tell anyone else what had happened. Alan didn’t report it to anyone, but Ella told at least two other classmates, and taunted Alan about the incident via Facebook Messenger.
In a Facebook message, Alan referred to the experience as “f---ing unconfortable (sic)” and, when Ella wrote, “you know you liked it,” Alan responded, “No.”
Several months later, Alan’s parents found Facebook messages — from Ella and other classmates — indicating he had been sexually assaulted, and they notified law enforcement.
‘Worse after the assault’
According to an appeals court decision, Alan’s “situation became worse after the assault,” and Alan’s mother testified that the incident had affected the entire family.
At a dispositional hearing (essentially a sentencing hearing for a juvenile offender), Ella was committed to the state Department of Corrections for a period of six to 10 months.
Ella filed a motion requesting a stay on her required sex offender registration; it was denied and she was required to register for 15 years.
Ella was initially placed at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys, where she was injured twice — once in an incident that was determined to be provoked and another that was unprovoked.
After the second assault at Lincoln Hills, she was transferred to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, in part “because she was transitioning as a transgender youth from a male to a female identity, and she was a target for aggression from other youths at Lincoln Hills.” According to court records, Ella “adjusted well” at Mendota, receiving near-perfect scores in the behavioral program and holding the highest privilege level through most of her time there.
Following her release, Ella filed a similar motion to stay her sex offender registration. It was also denied.
‘Neither cruel nor unusual’
Ella’s legal arguments against her required sex offender registration hinged on the First and Eighth Amendments — spurred mostly by the fact that registered sex offenders are not allowed to petition for a legal name change.
Under her Eighth Amendment claim, Ella argued that being required to register as a sex offender constituted “cruel and unusual punishment” — a claim that was swiftly dismissed, as the state has already ruled that sex offender registration does not constitute punishment and, instead, “reflects the intent to protect the public and assist law enforcement.”
Even if placement on the sex offender registry were classified as punishment, the state Supreme Court ruled, “sex offender registration is neither cruel nor unusual.”
The court’s majority opinion noted that the state law which prevents a registered sex offender from changing their legal name was enacted with the purpose of closing a “major loophole,” as the state could not be certain of the location of nearly one-third of registered sex offenders in the fall of 2002, according to legislative testimony from state Sen. Alberta Darling.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley (who is not related to Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley) wrote a dissenting opinion, but agreed with the majority that Ella’s Eighth Amendment claim failed.
‘Scrupulously neutral’
In addition to Walsh Bradley’s dissent (joined by Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karosfky), Justice Brian Hagedorn filed a concurring opinion.
Hagedorn generally agreed with the majority opinion, but took issue with the decision to refer to Ella with feminine pronouns.
Because Ella entered the justice system as a male, many records in her case use male pronouns. However, “all parties and amici curiae used her preferred pronouns in their briefing, and the court of appeals used them in its published opinion,” the majority opinion noted.
When quoting records that referred to Ella by male pronouns, the state Supreme Court used male pronouns. Elsewhere, though, the court used “female pronouns out of respect for Ella's individual dignity,” Grassl Bradley wrote.
“Whether to use an individual's preferred pronouns, rather than those consonant with one's biological sex, presents ontological and moral questions about our identity as human beings. It is a matter deeply personal to those who wish to be called by certain pronouns, and to many who are asked to call others by their preferred pronouns,” Hagedorn wrote.
The justice — who has frequently been a swing vote on the state’s high court — argued that courts are not yet “well-equipped” to wade into such cultural debates.
“This is motivated in part by the modest nature of the judicial role, and in part out of the prudential concern that these contested moral matters could soon become contested legal matters. The court's decision to use female pronouns could be misread as suggesting that someone who identifies as a female is in fact a female, under the law or otherwise,” Hagedorn wrote. “We should aim to avoid any unintended legal consequences of our language choices.”
The plaintiff “should be treated with the same dignity and respect as any other litigant before this court,” Hagedorn said, “without question.”
“But I believe we would do well to remain scrupulously neutral rather than assume that pronouns are for choosing,” Hagedorn wrote. “These matters of grammar have downstream consequences that counsel caution, particularly as a court of law where such decisions could have unknown legal repercussions.”
In a footnote to the court’s majority opinion, Grassl Bradley noted that “the use of preferred pronouns is a controversial issue.”
“No law compels our use of Ella's preferred pronouns; we use them voluntarily. Our decision to do so bears no legal significance in this case, nor should it be construed to support their compulsory use,” the justice wrote, adding that all parties in the case — including those adversarial to Ella — had used her preferred pronouns.
“In addition to showing respect for Ella's individual dignity, using the same convention as the parties ensures we ‘remain scrupulously neutral,’” Grassl Bradley continued in the majority opinion. “The only alternatives to choosing between masculine and feminine pronouns in this opinion would either offend the rules of grammar (the singular ‘they’) or produce a stilted writing (exclusive use of proper nouns).”
‘No less or more expressive’
The next question was Ella’s First Amendment claim.
If Ella were not a registered sex offender, she could legally petition to change her name to represent her feminine identity, rather than the masculine name she was given at birth.
State law prevents Ella — as a registered sex offender — from filing a request to legally change her name; however, it does allow her to use an alias as long as she notifies the DOC in advance of doing so.
Affirming circuit and appellate court rulings, the state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Ella’s “right to free speech does not encompass the power to compel the State to facilitate a change of her legal name.”
In its ruling, “the majority takes an overly restrictive view of expressive conduct and denigrates the import of a legal name,” Walsh Bradley wrote in her dissent.
Walsh Bradley argued Ella had “established a violation of her First Amendment rights” and that the state had not met its burden to categorically ban Ella from petitioning for a legal name change.
Requiring Ella to live with a legal name inconsistent with her gender identity could force her to “out herself every time she presents official documents” and expose her to “discrimination and abuse,” Walsh Bradley argued, adding that those challenges could be exacerbated by Ella’s young age, in her early 20s.
“On the flip side, the benefit to the State in requiring Ella to retain her former masculine name is minimal,” Walsh Bradley wrote, noting that Ella is already required to list her feminine name as an alias on her sex offender registration.
Law enforcement would still have both names, Walsh Bradley wrote, arguing the administrative burden would be less than any burdens placed on Ella as a registered sex offender prohibited from legally changing her name.
“Does my conclusion mean that Ella can legally change her name, case closed? No. If she wishes to follow through on changing her name, she must still petition the circuit court in her county of residence to legally change her name,” Walsh Bradley wrote.
While she declined to weigh in as to whether Ella should be allowed to change her name, Walsh Bradley argued Ella “should not be categorically foreclosed” from filing a petition with a circuit court to do so.
If a person is generally allowed to use a different name in their daily life, legal restrictions on name changes “have not been understood to restrict speech or expression,” Grassl Bradley wrote in the majority opinion.
“When Ella presents herself to the world as a woman, her conduct is expressive, but it becomes no less or more expressive depending on her legal name,” Grassl Bradley wrote.
As such, the court ruled, Ella has a constitutional right to express herself — for example, by presenting as feminine — but that right is not limited by her legal name.
In other words: “The expressive component of her transgender identity is not created by the legal name printed on her identification but by the various actions she takes to present herself in a specific manner.”
“Ella's First Amendment right to free speech does not encompass the power to compel the State to facilitate a change of her legal name. Producing one's legal name is properly understood as conduct, subject to government regulation, not speech,” the court ruled.