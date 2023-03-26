In Wisconsin, a constant flood of election season advertising has become the new normal. Whether it’s on streaming platforms, social media or broadcast or cable television, almost anywhere Wisconsin voters go for content, political ads follow them.
Last fall, it was Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels. These days, it’s Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal Milwaukee County judge, and Daniel Kelly, a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, who are both vying for a seat on the state’s high court.
The flood of political ads is fueled by eye-popping amounts of money. With over a week to go until Election Day, the contest between Protasiewicz and Kelly has already become the most expensive judicial race in American history. At least $30 million has been shelled out so far by the candidates’ campaigns and outside groups, according to a campaign spending tally from WisPolitics.com.
Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit that tracks money in state politics, spoke with the Cap Times about how Wisconsin elections became so expensive and what reforms he believes are necessary, among other things.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How did you get into the business of tracking money in politics?
I fell into it when I came over to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign in January 2015. I was at The Progressive magazine for 32 years, and we did cover campaign finance issues occasionally, but it wasn't the heart of what we did over at The Progressive.
So I was familiar enough in some very vague and general way. But when I came over to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, I had to skill up. I had to learn from the staff, which knows everything about campaign finance law, and also they're the ones who track it and monitor it. So I rely on the staff a great deal and I had a learning curve that I had to climb once I got over here.
It's kind of a maze that you can get lost in. It's important to have people around who can explain the arcane nature of our campaign finance system.
How did we arrive at this moment of crazy campaign spending?
The lay of the land got a lot more slippery after 2015, when two things happened. One, the Legislature totally rewrote our campaign finance law to give corporations, for the first time in 100 years, the ability to donate to the legislative campaign committees that the Assembly and the state Senate run.
And then they also doubled the amount that super-rich people could give in races like the current one for Wisconsin Supreme Court. There used to be a $10,000 limit — which I thought was ridiculously high — and they made it a $20,000 limit in 2015.
If you're a rich person and you want to donate to your favorite candidate for president, you can't give more than something short of $3,000. Why is it $20,000 here? Is being on the Wisconsin Supreme Court seven times more important than being president of the United States? That's just totally out of whack.
Maybe the worst thing of all, as far as the avalanche of money we're now barely able to breathe under, (lawmakers) totally tore down the ceiling on what super-rich people can give to political parties in Wisconsin. Prior to 2015, there was a de facto $10,000 limit on what you could give to political parties. Rather than leaving a limit of $10,000 or doubling the limit to $20,000, there's absolutely no limit.
So now we have super-rich people, not only in Wisconsin but all over the country, who are giving six-figure and seven-figure donations to the political parties here in Wisconsin. And the joke of it all is that if you like Daniel Kelly, you can give $20,000 to Kelly's campaign, and then you could give $2 million to the Republican Party in Wisconsin, which could then turn around and give $2 million to Kelly's campaign. So it just totally makes ridiculous the limit we're trying to impose on what a single individual can spend.
What does the spending tell you about the stakes of the race?
People understand, here in Wisconsin and around the country, that Wisconsin is still an important swing state. For folks who know Wisconsin and love Wisconsin and are liberal, they see this as a huge opportunity to try to reverse a lot of the counter-revolution that Republican former Gov. Scott Walker imposed on us, in addition to overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban.
The 1849 abortion law has awakened a lot of people here in Wisconsin to pay attention to this Wisconsin Supreme Court race because whoever wins will have a huge say as to whether that law gets thrown out or not.
Another big issue is gerrymandering. People in Wisconsin understand the maps are rigged and the vast majority of Wisconsinites, in poll after poll, hate gerrymandering, and this would be an opportunity to bring another lawsuit to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the hopes of getting fair maps.
And then for national donors on the progressive side, they’re worried about what might happen in 2024. They saw in 2020 in the Trump vs. Biden lawsuit that three conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices were perfectly willing to throw out tens of thousands of ballots cast in Dane County and Milwaukee County on some specious theory and essentially hand the state over to Donald Trump. So knowing how close our elections are, big national donors on the liberal side want a check against that kind of disenfranchisement that might be tried again in 2024.
Could the eye-popping spending we’ve seen lead to reforms? What do you think those should look like?
I'm skeptical that it will lead to reforms because Republicans wrote this legislation and while, in a way, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler is beating them at their own game, that may not last forever. There are more conservative multi-multi-millionaires and billionaires than liberal multi-multi-millionaires and billionaires.
There are Democrats in the state Senate who have a whole package of campaign finance reform bills that have been introduced in the prior two sessions that would roll back some of the worst things that happened in 2015. The legislation would rewrite our campaign finance laws to lower the direct limits you could give to candidates, it would impose a ceiling on donations to political parties, it would outlaw corporate contributions. So that would be a step in the right direction.
Fundamentally, we need to amend the U.S. Constitution, though. Proclaim once and for all that corporations actually aren't persons and money actually isn't speech.