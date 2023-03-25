Six current Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on the left, and the two contenders on the right. Clockwise from top left: Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Rebecca Grassl Bradley, former Justice Daniel Kelly, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, Justice Jill Karofsky, Justice Brian Hagedorn, and Justice Rebecca Dallet. Kelly and Protasiewicz are running for the open seat on the court.