Madison’s primary election is Tuesday and all eyes will be on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race with a seat up for election that could flip the court — but there will be a handful of other local races on the ballot, too.
For the state Supreme Court, four candidates — two conservatives and two liberals — will be on Tuesday’s primary ballot. While the race is nonpartisan on paper, it is being driven by ideological undertones that could reshape Wisconsin politics.
Madison’s mayoral race also has four candidates, with three on the ballot and one write-in. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is facing off against former Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes and Scott Kerr, a longtime technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division. Daniel Howell has been campaigning as a write-in candidate.
Madison's City Council will see a major shakeup in the spring, with all seats up for reelection and seven districts with primaries in Districts 2, 4, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 20. The top two vote-getters in each of those districts will advance to the April 4 general election, where they will join all of the other candidates who were not in the primary.
Madison residents can register to vote, find their polling place and view what’s on the ballot at MyVote.wi.gov. Same-day voter registration is available at all polling places.
Wisconsin Supreme Court election
The four candidates are Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow (conservative), former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly (conservative), Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell (liberal) and Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewcz (liberal).
The outcome of April’s general election will determine the balance of the state’s high court, where conservatives hold a 4-3 majority. Justice Patience Roggensack, one of the court’s conservatives, is retiring after 20 years on the state Supreme Court.
While the race features two conservatives and two liberals, they are not running against one another in partisan primaries. Instead, all four candidates will appear on Tuesday’s ballot alongside one another. The top two vote-getters, regardless of ideological leanings, will advance to the general election on April 4.
Jennifer Dorow (conservative)
Dorow, who describes herself as a “judicial conservative,” was appointed by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker to the Waukesha County Circuit Court in 2011. She was reelected to subsequent terms in 2012 and 2018, and she has served as chief judge of the state’s 3rd Judicial District since 2017.
She gained national recognition in 2022 as the judge who presided over the trial of the Waukesha Christmas parade attacker, Darrell Brooks, whom Dorow sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Dorow, 52, has raised more than $755,000 since launching her campaign in November.
A graduate of Marquette University and Regent University School of Law, Dorow has been licensed to practice law in Wisconsin since 1996. She previously worked as an assistant district attorney and as a defense attorney.
At a candidate forum in January, Dorow said her focus is to enforce the law, not write it.
“The role of a judge should not be interfered with by our political views,” she said, reading, as she did during almost all of her answers, from a binder containing notes.
Dorow, who touted her experience as the chief judge of the Waukesha County Circuit Court, did not expand further about her judicial philosophy.
Daniel Kelly (conservative)
Kelly, who described himself as a “judicial constitutionalist,” was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by former Justice David Prosser’s retirement. Kelly campaigned to serve for a full term in 2020, but was defeated by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.
Kelly, 58, has previously worked as an attorney representing corporate and political clients, including in recent years the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee.
The former justice is a graduate of Carroll College and Regent University School of Law. He has raised more than $467,000 in his bid to return to the state’s high court.
At the forum last month, he said his judicial approach is “influenced by all of the court opinions in which the justices have demonstrated fidelity to the constitution.”
“When the people of Wisconsin put together our constitution, they did not ask us what our views on the constitution are,” Kelly said. “They did not ask us to decide what laws are good and effective, and which are not. They asked us to do one thing: ‘Please decide our cases, according to the way the law is written.’”
He said the people and their representatives in the Legislature, not state Supreme Court justices, are responsible for changing Wisconsin’s laws. He said he will approach cases accordingly.
Everett Mitchell (liberal)
Mitchell, a former prosecutor, is the presiding judge of the juvenile division of the Dane County Circuit Court. He was elected unopposed in 2016 and 2022. He also presides over the county's high-risk drug court program.
Mitchell also serves as senior pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
The Dane County judge has expressed support for abortion access and skepticism toward the state’s current Republican-drawn, gerrymandered legislative maps, which were put into place on a 4-3, ideologically split vote by the Wisconsin Supreme Court last spring.
Mitchell, who is Black, said at a candidate forum last month that arguments made by Thurgood Marshall in Brown vs. Board of Education — before he was a member of the nation’s high court — helped define his judicial philosophy. He said the decision helped him understand “how the law can be used to oppress and demean and hurt communities of color."
He said that the decision in Brown vs. Board of Education — which overturned the court’s previous “separate but equal” precedent — taught him “that you can use the law as a force for good.”
“No, we're not supposed to be up here being legislators,” Mitchell said. But, he added, judges should use the laws they are supposed to enforce to “make sure that lives are being bettered if we have discretion to do so.”
Janet Protasiewicz (liberal)
A former prosecutor, Protasiewicz (pronounced pro-tuh-say-wits) serves as a judge in Milwaukee County, first elected to the bench in April 2014. She has proven to be a formidable fundraiser since entering the race in May 2022, bringing in $2.2 million to fuel her bid for the state’s high court.
Her fundraising efforts trounce those of the other candidates in the race, raising almost $1.2 million more than her closest competitor.
Protasiewicz, 60, has raised eyebrows by sharing her “values” with voters, both in interviews and at candidate forums as well as while she’s on the campaign trail. The Milwaukee County judge isn’t shy in sharing that she believes in abortion access — something that has been outlawed in Wisconsin since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.
She’s also been outspoken about her thoughts on the state’s legislative maps.
“So let’s be clear here, the maps are rigged. Bottom line,” Protasiewicz said at a candidate forum last month. “Absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people of this state.”
At the same forum, the Milwaukee County judge said her judicial philosophy is “that every single person who walks into my courtroom gets a fair shake.”
“I'm a common sense judge,” she added.
Madison mayoral primary
It’s been a relatively calm campaign trail for Madison’s mayoral candidates. There have only been two mayoral debates held within the same week in early February.
Candidates have focused on local issues such as housing, zoning, transportation and public safety, all with a focus on equity.
Rhodes-Conway has served as mayor for one term and has campaigned on her record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the affordable housing budget and carrying out her visions for the city’s bus rapid transit system. She was elected in 2019 and is Madison's first openly gay mayor.
Reyes, who served as a law enforcement officer and then deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014, has stood out by supporting viewpoints from residents most upset about recent city policies, like transit-oriented development in the city’s historic districts.
Meanwhile, Scott Kerr, a lifelong Madison resident who has worked for the city since 1980, has emphasized that his campaign isn't fundraising and therefore "no donors to answer to, no debts or favors owed to anyone except the voters."
He is running on a three-pillar platform of responsive government, public safety and cost-effective government.
And lastly Daniel Howell, 55, a write-in candidate, said the primary doesn’t hold much weight for his campaign and that he will continue through the general election on April 4.
Howell has been a social worker for over 25 years, working with the homeless population, youth, those with addictions and mental illnesses and those in the juridical system. The only Black mayoral candidate, he is running on a platform of “unity and love,” and said he wants to help address Madison’s issues of systemic racial disparities.
Read more in-depth about Madison’s mayoral candidates in the Cap Times mayoral roundup.
Madison City Council races
Forty-five candidates are running to represent Madison’s 20 districts — and only 14 are incumbents. The council will see many new faces, and with so many people to keep track of, the Cap Times created an interactive map of the city with every district and every candidate.
We asked those running why they want to represent Madison and what differentiates them from their opponents and got answers ranging from affordable housing, environmental protection and government accountability.
Voters can learn more about those candidates in an interactive map.
Madison residents can also look up their alder and district by address on the city’s website.