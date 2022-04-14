The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday denied an appeal from a Georgia timber company to reinstate its permit to build a frac sand facility in western Wisconsin.
The 8-1 decision, which came with no written opinion but listed Justice Rebecca Bradley as a dissenter, ends a six-year fight from Meteor Timber to obtain a permit to fill in 16 acres of wetlands in Monroe County and build the facility.
Meteor Timber filed the appeal in January, asking the high court to overturn a ruling from a state appeals court and greenlight the $75 million project.
The court battle commenced in 2017 when the state Department of Natural Resources granted Meteor the permit.
The permit was initially revoked in 2018 after a multi-day hearing before an administrative law judge. A Monroe County Circuit Court Judge and a state appeals court later agreed with the administrative law judge's ruling.
Clean Wisconsin, an environmental group that sued the agency to try and block the permit, celebrated the court’s Wednesday decision.
“This case is now over, but the struggle to protect Wisconsin’s waters, including wetlands, is not,” Evan Feinauer, a staff attorney at Clean Wisconsin, said in a statement. “(We) will continue working to protect wetlands, rivers, lakes and streams by ensuring that DNR follows both the law and science when issuing permits. Every wetland we can protect is an enormous victory.”