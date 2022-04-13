Wisconsin Supreme Court hears oral arguments in ballot drop box case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case that will determine whether voters can use absentee ballot drop boxes to return their votes to municipal clerks.
Also as part of the case, the justices will settle questions about who is permitted to handle a completed absentee ballot without violating state law.
Wednesday’s arguments stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm, on behalf of two Milwaukee-area voters. The lawsuit contends, among other things, that absentee ballot drop boxes are not allowed under state law.
In January, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are not permitted under state law. Bohren’s ruling also said that, under state law, no one besides a voter, a United States Postal Service employee or a municipal clerk are allowed to handle an absentee ballot.
The case then worked its way through the court system, culminating in Wednesday's high court hearing.
The justices dedicated a significant portion of the 100-or-so minutes of oral arguments Wednesday pressing attorneys from both sides of the case on who state statutes allow to lawfully handle a completed absentee ballot.
Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, representing the Milwaukee-area voters, contended — similar to Bohren’s ruling — that no one besides a voter, a United States Postal Service employee or a municipal clerk are allowed to handle an absentee ballot.
Esenberg’s assertion was met with skepticism by the court’s liberal justices and some of its conservatives.
“If I'm mailing an absentee ballot and my wife takes three steps to put it in the mailbox rather than me, have … I violated the law?” Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with Republican support but has become the court’s swing vote, asked Esenberg. “Do we need to decide that question?”
“I think you do,” Esenberg said, adding that he thought the broad language associated with returning absentee ballots needs to be clarified by the high court.
Justice Jill Karofsky, a liberal, posed a similar question: “What if I take my envelope, and I seal it and I stick the stamp on it and I put my return address on it, and I am standing at the mailbox and I hand it to my son to (go) the arm's length from where I am standing (to put it) into the mailbox. Has that been mailed by the elector?”
Esenberg said, under current statutes, that in that scenario, the ballot was not mailed by the elector and would violate state law.
“I'm sure you can appreciate how absurd that result is,” Karfosky declared. Esenberg disagreed that his interpretation was absurd.
Jeff Mandell, president and lead counsel of liberal legal group Law Forward, who is representing a group of interveners in the case, said Esenberg was presenting “a misreading” of Wisconsin statutes. Mandell addressed the justices prior to Esenberg speaking. During his remarks, Mandell was referring to Esenberg’s interpretations outlined in briefs filed with the court.
Mandell said the law “does not require an elector to personally mail or deliver an absentee ballot back to the clerk.” Citing a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from almost 70 years ago, Mandell also asserted that “ballot return assistance is perfectly lawful.”
Hagedorn did not appear convinced by Mandell’s argument. But given the time constraints of oral arguments, further discussion on the idea was limited.
Hagedorn also presented Esenberg with a series of hypotheticals about the location of absentee ballot drop boxes.
He asked the conservative attorney if a mail slot within a municipal clerk’s office, during business hours with staff present, was a legal way to return an absentee ballot.
Esenberg, shrugging Hagedorn’s request for a “yes or no” answer, said it depended on where the mail slot was located.
Hagedorn then asked if a freestanding drop box, inside the clerk’s office during business hours, is an OK way to return a ballot.
Esenberg suggested this would be a legal way to return an absentee ballot.
Through a handful of other scenarios, Hagedorn sought to demonstrate the hair-splitting that the court is being asked to consider when it comes to returning ballots via absentee ballot drop boxes. He did not hint one way or another whether he believed drop boxes were permitted under state law.
A third issue considered by the justices was whether guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission pertaining to absentee ballot drop boxes ahead of the 2020 presidential election carried the weight of law.
The circuit court in the case held that the guidance effectively did have the force of law, which would violate a formal rulemaking process WEC commissioners are supposed to engage in.
Esenberg, arguing in front of the justices Wednesday, once again agreed with the circuit court’s decision.
Assistant Attorney General Steven Kilpatrick, who is representing WEC in the case, disagreed.
Kilpatrick said “these are guidance documents, not administrative rules as the plaintiffs have pushed and as the circuit court has held.” He added that assigning the weight of law to them would run contrary to state statutes.
Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the court’s conservatives, agreed that guidance does not carry the weight of law. However, citing an amicus brief filed by municipal clerks, she said, “in effect, in reality, and in practice, (WEC-issued guidance) does become the law that governs the elections in the state of Wisconsin, even if it conflicts with the statutory mandates from the Legislature.”
Kilpatrick asserted that how clerks respond to guidance is up to the clerks, given the decentralized nature of Wisconsin’s elections.
Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, another of the court’s conservatives, then interjected.
“Doesn't that leave a lot to the discretion of who happens to be on an unelected Elections Commission board?” she asked. “And also what a municipal clerk tends to think they can do under certain guidance? It leaves a lot to chance, doesn't it?"
Kilpatrick shot back, saying the system “allows discretion to those municipal clerks on how to conduct the elections.”
The justices will now consider the litany of questions associated with the case. A ruling, which is expected from the court by the end June, could upend certain aspects of Wisconsin election administration going forward — including for August’s primary elections and the November midterm elections.