Wisconsin Supreme Court considers sex trafficking defense in Kizer case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court wrestled Tuesday with the question of whether a woman charged with killing her abuser can invoke in her defense a state law that offers immunity to sex trafficking victims for crimes committed as a “direct result” of being trafficked.
Chrystul Kizer, of Milwaukee, faces felony charges including first-degree intentional homicide, arson, vehicle theft and bail jumping, stemming from the 2018 death of Randall Volar III.
Her attorneys argue she is immune from criminal liability under a 2008 state law that grants victims of trafficking “an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result of the (trafficking) violation.” But lawyers for the state argue that’s too broad an interpretation of the law.
“This statute is a real conundrum,” said Justice Patience Roggensack as the court heard oral arguments Tuesday.
The state’s high court won’t rule on whether Kizer is guilty in her criminal case — only on whether she can use the “affirmative defense” law in her trial. It’s the first documented instance of an attempt to use the law as a defense in a homicide trial.
Kizer could face a mandatory life sentence
Kizer, now 21, was 17 when she was accused of driving from Milwaukee to Kenosha, shooting Volar in the head, stealing his BMW and burning down his house.
According to court records and a 2019 Washington Post interview, Kizer, who is Black, was 16 when she met Volar, who was white, on Backpage.com — a now-defunct site known for sex ads. He was 33 at the time. As a minor, Kizer could not legally consent to sexual activity with Volar, an adult. He filmed himself sexually abusing her along with several other underage Black girls, and months before his death, he was arrested (and released without bail) on charges including child sexual assault and child enticement.
Kizer told the Washington Post that Volar gave her money, food and gifts in exchange for sex acts, and that he drove her to hotels to meet with older men who responded to ads he had placed.
Prosecutors say Kizer’s actions were premeditated and driven by a motivation to steal his car. Kizer has said she shot Volar after he tried to touch her and she refused his demands for sex.
When Kizer was arrested, she was charged as an adult. If she is found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, Wisconsin law mandates a life sentence.
‘Not a license for a victim to kill a trafficker’
Wisconsin is not alone in offering protections to trafficking victims who commit crimes.
An amicus brief filed by a coalition of groups including the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Harvard Law School Gender Violence Program and the Cornell Law School Gender Justice Clinic noted a majority of states have some kind of law offering an “affirmative defense” to victims who commit crimes linked to their trafficking.
While some states have limited immunity to prostitution-related crimes, others have extended it, the group noted. According to the coalition’s brief, Wisconsin, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming are unique in requiring the defendant to establish a direct connection between their victimization and their crime, but not limiting the crimes for which a defendant may be granted immunity.
The coalition argued Kizer was “precisely the type of person the Wisconsin Legislature intended to protect when it enacted” the affirmative defense statute in question.
“Regardless of scope, these laws share a common purpose of supporting, rather than criminalizing, victims of abuse and exploitation,” the coalition argued. “If Chrystul cannot obtain relief through (the statute) based on the horrific abuse she suffered, (these groups) fear no victim will realize the intended benefit of this law, and Wisconsin’s commendable efforts to protect human trafficking victims will be rendered meaningless.”
But Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber argued the law does not offer “a blanket protection for all crimes a trafficking victim commits while being trafficked.”
“The state believes the defense is limited to crimes that a trafficking victim commits that are part and parcel of the trafficker’s illegal behavior,” Barber told the court Tuesday. “It is not a license for a victim to kill a trafficker.”
Barber argued that interpreting the law the way Kizer’s team is seeking could create a situation in which “a person has a privilege to kill someone else even when it’s not reasonable and not necessary.” Under Wisconsin’s self-defense law, a person may use deadly force only if he or she “reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself.”
“At the end of the day, if this statute is as broad as they say … it seems like if you’re being trafficked and you kill your trafficker, you don’t face any liability,” Barber said.
Justice Rebecca Bradley responded: “It’s not a ‘get out of jail free’ card — she still has to convince a jury that she did this because she was being trafficked, not for financial gain or other reasons.”
At times, Barber clashed with Justice Jill Karofsky, who objected to some of his characterizations of the crimes.
“You are looking at human trafficking as some sort of crime that, it happens one time … and then it is over. This crime here that we are talking about … happened over a period of years. … I think what the other side is saying is it’s a direct result out of these years of abuse that she’s trying to get out of. If you’re looking at human trafficking as something that happens over a long period of time, your argument doesn’t make any sense to me.”
‘Any offense’
Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk ruled in 2019 that Kizer could not use the trafficking defense in her case, arguing it would be “absurd” to interpret the law that way. In June 2021, the 2nd District Court of Appeals reversed Wilk’s decision — but then the DOJ brought the case to the state Supreme Court, seeking again to ban Kizer from using the trafficking defense.
“Why isn’t this a question for the jury? We’re not being asked here today to determine whether or not Chrystul Kizer is going to be convicted of this offense or whether or not the affirmative defense will be successful — that’s a question for the jury,” Bradley said.
“Why isn’t Ms. Kizer entitled to present her defense that she did this because she was being trafficked?”
The Legislature has the freedom to write laws the way it prefers, several justices noted.
In this case, lawmakers chose the words, “any offense committed as a direct result,” said Justice Rebecca Dallet.
“They could have limited it,” but did not, Dallet said.
Kizer’s attorney, Katie York, agreed: “The Legislature chose (the words) ‘any offense.’ … They certainly could have limited it to certain types of crimes but they did not do so, so we are looking at what the Legislature chose in enacting the plain language of the statute.”
The Supreme Court should stay true to that language, York argued, in part because Kizer’s case is only one example of crimes a trafficking victim might commit.
“We’re not just talking about Chrystul’s case,” York said. “We’re talking about all trafficking victims and a wide variety of circumstances. We’re talking about ‘any offense.’”