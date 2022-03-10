Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul's effort to oust a conservative member of the state Natural Resources Board went before the state Supreme Court on Thursday.
The court's ruling could have broader implications on whether state appointees can remain in their positions beyond their set terms if the Legislature does not approve a replacement.
Wausau dentist and gun store owner Frederick Prehn was appointed to the board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources, by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Prehn's term expired last May, but he has refused to step down — citing an obscure law that allows members to keep their seats if the state Senate has not confirmed their replacements.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ nominee to replace Prehn, Ashland natural resources educator Sandra Naas, has not received a hearing from the Republican-led Senate — which is not uncommon for Evers' nominees.
As long as Prehn remains on the board, Republican appointees hold a 4-3 majority.
Kaul's case was previously dismissed in September 2021 by Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who relied upon state Supreme Court precedent from 1964 to determine that “the court is bound by (precedent) to conclude that there is no vacancy” in Prehn’s seat on the board.
Bailey-Rihn made clear in her 2021 order that she was not “condoning” Prehn’s actions, writing that she “cannot help but feel that the citizens of Wisconsin are the losers when the Legislature fails to hold confirmation and other hearings in a timely manner.”
Kaul asked the state Supreme Court to take his appeal directly. The court heard arguments Thursday.
Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp argued there is "no statutory authority for Prehn to be in office right now."
Prehn's attorney Mark Maciolek argued that, while the appointment process is available once an appointee's term expires, the expiration of the term does not necessarily create a vacancy.
"My problem (with Kaul's argument) is, in order for Ms. Naas to be appointed, there has to be a vacancy," said Justice Patience Roggensack. "If his expiration of the term of office doesn’t create it, I haven’t been able to find it (in statutes)."
The court's conservative justices seemed to embrace arguments supporting Prehn, noting that state law does not make clear what constitutes a vacant office, and that gubernatorial appointments ultimately require legislative approval.
At the same time, liberal justices questioned whether a ruling in Prehn's favor would effectively allow political appointees to serve lifetime terms.
Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has frequently served as a swing vote, had questions for lawyers on both sides of the case — but noted the Legislature has historically had significant authority on political appointments.
In recent months, Prehn has weighed in on issues including PFAS regulation and wolf management.
If Prehn is allowed to remain, the board will be led by Republican appointees until at least next year, when three additional Walker appointees' terms are set to expire. Their replacements will be appointed by the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election.