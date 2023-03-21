Wisconsin’s two Supreme Court candidates faced off on Tuesday in the campaign’s only scheduled debate, fielding questions from a panel of journalists in Madison.
The race pits liberal Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz against conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. In-person absentee voting for the April 4 election began on Tuesday.
The candidates in the high-stakes race, which could flip the conservative court’s ideological balance for the first time since 2008, traded barbs on issues including abortion, criminal cases, political beliefs and the influence of money on the race. The exchange grew heated at times, with Kelly addressing Protasiewicz by her first name as he accused her of basing her campaign on lies, and Protasiewicz calling Kelly an “extreme” partisan.
Here’s what came up during Tuesday’s debate.
Political beliefs
Although the race is ostensibly nonpartisan, it is heavily driven by political interests. Protasiewicz has received more than $2 million from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and Kelly was paid nearly $120,000 to advise the state and national Republican Party as recently as last year.
Protasiewicz has been vocal about her personal views including her support for abortion rights and her belief that the state’s electoral maps are “rigged.” Yet she has promised her judicial opinions would be dictated by the law, not her personal values, while Kelly has accused her of talking too much about political issues.
In Tuesday’s debate, the Milwaukee judge reiterated her support for implementing a recusal rule for the court, along with a pledge to recuse herself in the future if the Democratic Party is a party to the case.
Kelly said his campaign is not accepting funds from the state Republican Party, but it welcomes general support from everyone — which could include help from the party in other forms. The former justice said if his opponent wins, it will give the appearance that she was “bought and paid for by the Democratic Party.”
Abortion
Both candidates are endorsed by groups with strong opinions on abortion — an issue headed toward the state Supreme Court by way of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban.
Both candidates also said they didn’t make any promises to rule in a particular way as they secured those endorsements (for Protasiewicz, Planned Parenthood and Emily’s List; for Kelly, Wisconsin Right to Life and Pro-Life Wisconsin).
“I have been very clear about my values to the electorate because I think the electorate deserves to know what a person's values are,” Protasiewicz said, adding that her decisions would be based “solely on the law and the Constitution.”
The Milwaukee County judge argued that, based on the endorsements Kelly has received, voters can be confident the former justice would rule to uphold the ban.
“This seems to be a pattern for you, Janet, just telling lies about me,” Kelly said, adding that his conversations with those groups focused on his role as a jurist.
Wisconsin Right to Life’s website states this about its endorsements: “The Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates who have pledged to champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy. In judicial elections, the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee endorses candidates whose judicial philosophies and values fit with those of Wisconsin Right to Life.”
Criminal cases
Protasiewicz was pressed on comments made during a recent appearance on WISN-TV’s “Upfront,” during which she said “hindsight’s 20/20” regarding sentences that did not align with what prosecutors requested. The judge accused her opponent of cherry-picking a handful of cases from the thousands of people she has sentenced.
“My entire life has been rooted in protecting our community,” she said.
Protasiewicz was also asked about an ad from her campaign that goes after Kelly for representing individuals charged with child sexual assault, slamming him for defending “those monsters.”
“What you’re telling all the people of Wisconsin is that you believe criminal defense attorneys only take cases because they like the crimes their clients are accused of committing,” Kelly said Tuesday, accusing Protasiewicz of “slandering all attorneys who handle defense cases.”
Protasiewicz said the ad’s sole purpose was to highlight “hypocrisy” from Kelly as he accuses her of being soft on crime.
Changing Wisconsin’s bail system
The two candidates agreed on one major point: they both support a proposed constitutional amendment to make it more difficult for people convicted of violent crimes to be released on bail.
The proposal, which will also be on the April 4 ballot, would allow judges, when setting bail for people accused of violent crimes, to additionally consider the seriousness of the offense, the defendant’s criminal record and the need to protect the community from serious harm or prevent witness intimidation. Under current law, a judge can only set a cash bail amount if there is reason to believe the accused might not show up for their next court date.
“I think it's important that the judicial system has the broadest array of tools to keep communities safe,” Kelly said.
Protasiewicz said she would take the proposal a step further “and allow in certain cases for extremely dangerous offenders to be held in custody without being able to post bail.”