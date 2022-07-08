A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Friday that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, codifying a temporary order and upending years of voting practices that came under scrutiny following the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The 4-3 decision came along ideological lines, with the high court’s four conservatives ruling absentee ballot drop boxes are not permitted under state statutes. The court’s three liberals dissented.
The court on Friday left unclear who can lawfully handle a completed absentee ballot and declined to rule on whether guidance issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission carries the weight of law.
Friday’s decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm, on behalf of two Milwaukee-area voters. The lawsuit contended, among other things, that absentee ballot drop boxes are not allowed under state law.
In January, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are not permitted under state law.
The case then worked its way through the court system, culminating in Friday’s high court decision.
Justice Rebecca Bradley, a conservative, delivered the majority opinion. In it, she wrote that WEC’s staff “may have been trying to make voting as easy as possible during the pandemic, but whatever their motivations, WEC must follow Wisconsin statutes.”
“Good intentions never override the law,” she continued.
Bradley wrote that statutes require absentee ballots to be returned to municipal clerks via the mail or in-person. “An inanimate object, such as a ballot drop box, cannot be the municipal clerk,” she said. “At a minimum, accordingly, dropping a ballot into an unattended drop box is not delivery ‘to the municipal clerk(.)’”
“Only the legislature may permit absentee voting via ballot drop boxes. WEC cannot,” Bradley concluded, adding that “WEC's authorization of ballot drop boxes was unlawful.”
Rick Esenberg, president of WILL, celebrated the decision. In a statement, he said it “provides substantial clarity on the legal status of absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting.”
“While the question of whether an agent may mail an absentee ballot remains open, Wisconsin voters can have confidence that state law, not guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has the final word on how Wisconsin elections are conducted,” Esenberg said.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, on behalf of the court’s liberal’s, authored a fiery dissent.
“The right to vote is a ‘sacred right of the highest character,’” the liberal justice wrote, citing a 1910 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling.
But, Walsh Bradley contended, “the majority/lead opinion blithely and erroneously seeks to sow distrust in the administration of our elections and through its faulty analysis erects yet another barrier for voters to exercise this ‘sacred right.’”
She derided the decision further, arguing that the majority have “seemingly taken the opportunity to make it harder to vote or to inject confusion into the process whenever it has been presented with the opportunity.”
“A ballot drop box is a simple and perfectly legal solution to make voting easier, especially in the midst of a global pandemic,” she continued. “But it is apparently a bridge too far for a majority of this court, which once again rejects a practice that would expand voter participation.”
Walsh Bradley also rejected a claim from the majority opinion that voter fraud is a “serious problem.”
She called it a “bald assertion,” given that “studies have demonstrated extremely low rates of voter fraud in United States elections.”
“The majority/lead opinion's sky-is-falling rhetoric not only defies the facts, but also is downright dangerous to our democracy,” she wrote. “Absent evidence that supports its statements, the majority/lead opinion still lends its imprimatur to efforts to destabilize and delegitimize recent elections.”
Democrats also denounced the decision. State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, on Twitter said the state Supreme Court “once again … rubber stamped GOP efforts to make it harder to vote — this time by eliminating the ability to offer drop boxes for ballots.”
“(The) GOP will stop at nothing to make it harder to vote, while Dems are working to make elections fair, accessible, and secure,” she wrote.
Ann Jacobs, a Democratic member of WEC, also tweeted her opinion. She said to “expect additional litigation” focused on how disabled Wisconsinites can cast their ballots.
“Interestingly, this will (continue) to affect smaller communities more so than larger ones. Larger ones can designate & staff multiple locations for alternate voting sites where people can drop-off ballots. Smaller ones cannot,” Jacobs wrote, adding that it’s a matter of funding.