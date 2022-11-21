As Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers prepare to craft the 2023-25 budget, a new report from the state Department of Administration projects Wisconsin will end the current fiscal year with a $6.6 billion surplus.
That’s an unprecedented financial boon for the state — but it provides no guarantee that budget negotiations between the two parties will go smoothly.
The state’s record-high general fund balance is independent of its “rainy day” budget stabilization fund, which currently holds its highest balance in state history, at $1.7 billion.
“We’re working hard to build an economy that works for everyone, and this unprecedented surplus presents an unprecedented opportunity to make critical investments in Wisconsinites and the future of our state,” Evers said in a statement.
In a letter to Evers, DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said the state must “continue our steady fiscal stewardship but also invest in our people and especially in those areas we know require it such as education, health care, public safety, our infrastructure, our environment, and economy.”
Evers will factor these projections, along with requests submitted by state agencies in September, into the two-year budget proposal he introduces in February. Evers’ proposed budget will then go to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee before it reaches the full Republican-led Legislature — which will modify it before sending it back to the governor for revision, passage or a veto.
The governor — who was reelected for a second term earlier this month — has already shared some of his proposed priorities, including a nearly $2 billion increase for public schools and a $600 million tax cut targeted at low- and middle-income households.
Joint Finance co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, credited the state’s financial position to Republicans having “steadily reformed and written responsible state budgets for the last 12 years.”
“The projected balance does not give the governor a blank check as he puts together his budget proposal. Instead, it gives us flexibility to fund the programs and agencies that are necessary for prosperity in Wisconsin while cutting taxes to benefit all Wisconsin taxpayers,” Marklein and Born said in a joint statement.
The DOA projection is based on a national economic forecast, and notes two significant factors that could change it for better or worse: the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the national inflation rate.
Additionally, the report noted, a “disproportionate share” of revenue growth came from “volatile components” such as investment income and corporate profits.
“A deeper decline in financial markets and shortfalls in corporate profits in response to a potential economic downturn could therefore pose an especially acute risk to revenue forecasts,” according to the report.