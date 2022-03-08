Wisconsin lawmakers brought the state one step closer to overhauling its youth corrections system on Tuesday with a vote to authorize funding to build a new facility for serious offenders.
In its final day in the chamber for the 2021-22 legislative session, the state Senate voted to approve borrowing nearly $42 million to build a new youth prison in Milwaukee County. The Senate had previously passed the legislation, but on Tuesday approved changes made by the Assembly late last month.
The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign it.
Under the legislation, the state's existing youth prison would be required to house adult inmates once the new facility is built. The bill also requires Milwaukee city officials to approve the site of the new facility.
In 2018, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed into law a bipartisan plan to close the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls by July 2021 and send most youth offenders to facilities overseen by counties throughout the state, following years of allegations of inmate abuse and unsafe working conditions.
By the time that deadline arrived, much of the plan had fallen apart. Because no replacement facilities have been approved, Lincoln Hills has continued to operate.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in September 2021 that the Department of Corrections is considering the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center as a replacement for Lincoln Hills.
That possibility has been met with resistance from Milwaukee-area advocates including state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, who argue the Chaney Center meets crucial needs — including work release programs and tutoring — for incarcerated men preparing to reenter the community.
On Tuesday, Taylor proposed an amendment to the Senate bill that would have prohibited the new youth facility from being built at the Chaney Center site. It was rejected.
"If we’re going to change mass incarceration, you cannot say that you’re going to get rid of the facility that literally provides work release options for people coming out," Taylor said on the Senate floor. "We need more community corrections, we need more opportunities for people to rehabilitate, we need more opportunities for people to go to work."
If the Chaney facility is repurposed, Taylor said, its namesake — Milwaukee's first black police sergeant and a leader of the Milwaukee NAACP — would be "turning in his grave," Taylor said.
The original legislation approving the closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake was passed in 2018 with unanimous support — and a lot of hope — in both the Assembly and the Senate.
At the time, state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said the legislation was the most effective thing lawmakers could do to reduce juvenile crime, adding that the new system would give young offenders a greater chance to find the stability they need to get back on the right path.
The 2018 bill was, in large part, made possible by a bipartisan group of five lawmakers' visit to Lincoln Hills, lawmakers said at the time.
"When we work together, both Democrats and Republicans, when we take the politics out of the equation in this building and we roll up our sleeves, we focus on producing a bill that can change lives in a positive way, those feelings will last a lifetime," said state Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, when the 2018 bill was passed.