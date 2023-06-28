All 22 Republican members of the state Senate voted against repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban Wednesday, marking the first floor vote on tossing the 174-year-old abortion law since Roe vs. Wade was overturned and it once again took effect.
Senate Democrats, all 11 of whom voted to repeal the ban, forced the vote by introducing the idea as an amendment to a Republican-authored budget bill lawmakers were slated to vote on Thursday night. The vote came just days after the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned a half-century of court precedent that established the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, in turn triggering Wisconsin’s abortion law.
Republicans had avoided voting on the ban prior to Wednesday using procedural moves. For example, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session last June to repeal the law, GOP lawmakers gaveled in and out of the session without voting on repealing the ban. Wednesday’s vote forced Republican senators to take a public stance on the law.
The Democratic amendment from Wednesday would have restored access to abortion to what it had been under Roe vs. Wade.
Speaking before the vote on the Senate floor, Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, made the case that access to abortion is critical to women’s health, family lives and financial futures.
“Women know how much bleaker their future will be if they can’t access abortion,” Roys said.
She added, “This abortion ban has to go. Women deserve better.”
No Republican lawmakers spoke during debate on the measure that would repeal the ban.
The 1849 law, which had been unenforceable under Roe, outlaws almost all abortions in Wisconsin. It includes a vaguely defined exception for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
Republicans have grappled with how to navigate the ban since Roe was overturned. Democrats rode a message of restoring abortion access to key victories in races for governor and attorney general in November. And they did so once again in an April Wisconsin Supreme Court race, where abortion access was once again a key issue.
Recognizing that abortion was a key issue in the state Supreme Court race, some Republicans in March proposed adding exceptions to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The proposal drew ire from Wisconsin's leading anti-abortion groups and was denounced by Democrats as an attempt to distract voters from the election.
The outcome of that race could well determine the fate of Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal judge backed by Democrats, campaigned as a believer of abortion rights and walloped her conservative opponent in the race. When Protasiewicz takes the bench on Aug. 1, liberals will control the state Supreme Court for the first time since 2008. That makes a lawsuit from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, which argues the ban is unenforceable, much more likely to succeed.