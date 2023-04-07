While liberals secured a major win in Wisconsin’s April 4 state Supreme Court race with Janet Protasiewicz’s 10-point victory, Republicans in the state Legislature had a victory of their own: state Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was elected to the state Senate, locking up a GOP supermajority in the chamber.
Knodl will replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who retired late last year. Her retirement — shortly before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was sworn in for a second term — briefly left Republicans without the two-thirds majority they earned in the 2022 midterm elections. Knodl’s Tuesday win over Democratic candidate Jodi Habush Sinykin restored it.
During his campaign, Knodl said on WISN-TV’s “Upfront” that if elected, he would “certainly consider” supporting impeachment proceedings against Protasiewicz in relation to her role as a Milwaukee County Circuit judge.
So, how does impeachment work in the state Legislature? And what else can a party with a two-thirds majority do?
Who can be impeached in Wisconsin?
The Legislature can initiate impeachment proceedings against any civil officer of the state, but state law does not define what a “civil officer” is.
A person can be impeached for corrupt conduct in office or for committing a crime.
How does impeachment work?
First, a simple majority of the state Assembly must vote to impeach. From there, it’s up to the Senate to conduct a trial (like a court) based on the evidence.
After the evidence is presented, the Senate votes on whether to convict. If two-thirds of the senators present vote to convict, the person is removed from office. There are no criminal penalties involved.
Are there other ways an elected official can be removed from office at the state level?
Several. In each chamber of the Legislature, a member can be removed with a two-thirds majority vote (in the Assembly, additional steps are required including forming a special committee and a public hearing). With a majority vote, each chamber can also refuse to seat a member who claims election.
State law also allows the Legislature to remove a judge or justice for a number of reasons including misconduct or being physically or mentally unqualified to perform the job’s duties. The thresholds for those kinds of removal vary.
The governor may also remove some elected officials (including district attorneys and sheriffs) “for cause,” defined as inefficiency, neglect, misconduct or malfeasance.
And, as Wisconsin voters know well, voters can also initiate a recall election to remove someone from office.
You can read more about those options in this 2014 memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
Now that Republicans have a two-thirds majority in the Senate, do they have plans to use it for impeachments?
Asked by a WISN-TV reporter on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said no.
"To impeach someone they would need to do something very serious, so no, we are not looking to start the impeachment process as a regular occurring event in Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said.
Also on Wednesday, LeMahieu responded directly to a CBS58 reporter’s question about whether the Senate will consider impeaching Protasiewicz: “No.”
"We're not going to use impeachments to overturn elections or anything like that,” LeMahieu said.
If they’re not planning to pursue impeachment, what else can the Senate do with a two-thirds majority?
In theory, the Senate could override a veto from Evers. They wouldn’t need support from Democrats in the Senate, but they would need to convince some Democrats to join them in the Assembly.
The supermajority also gives Republicans the opportunity to take advantage of procedural moves that could move legislation through the chamber faster in spite of Democratic opposition.