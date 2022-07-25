Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a car crash on Friday that left a 27-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead.
Bewley, 70, represents Wisconsin's 25th Senate District in the northwestern corner of the state.
According to the Ashland Police Department, Bewley was driving one of three cars involved in the crash, which began when she pulled out of the parking lot of a beach located on the Chequamegon Bay of Lake Superior and drove into the path of another car going west on Highway 2.
The second car was driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, of Pennsylvania. When the vehicles collided, Ortman's car spun across the highway and hit a third car heading east, driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Mason, according to police.
Ortman was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Her 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and that local police would work with the State Patrol to review the incident.
“We’ll be sitting down with them and going over everything as far as determining how it all actually happened,” Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press. “Then we’ll forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”
In a statement released by her office Monday, Bewley thanked the law enforcement and emergency personnel who assisted after the crash.
“This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones,” the statement said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Monday that a reporting intern for the paper was on the phone with Bewley for a scheduled interview when the crash occurred. According to the Journal Sentinel, Bewley told him she had just had cataract surgery.
Bewley, a Democrat from Mason, announced in February that she would not seek reelection this year after serving about a decade in the Legislature.
Her office's statement said it would not issue any further comments for now, "out of respect for (the police investigation) and the privacy of all the families involved."