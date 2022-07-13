Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu legislates out of the limelight

On a Sunday in June, almost 4,500 Wisconsinites made the trek to Newton for the Manitowoc County Dairy Breakfast at Grotegut Dairy Farm. A few dozen at a time, they waited to be transported, via converted school bus, from the field where patrons were allowed to park to the farm itself. A few impatient attendees elected to make the half-mile journey via the heel-toe express.
Once on the farm, patrons were greeted by a hive of volunteers serving eggs, sausage, toast and, of course, cheese. Devin LeMahieu, the state’s Senate majority leader, was among those scooping eggs that morning. And if it weren’t for the small Wisconsin state Senate insignia embroidered into his gray quarter-zip sweatshirt, one may not have even known the blue jeans-wearing, soft-spoken Republican was an elected official.
In fact, LeMahieu is one of Wisconsin’s three most powerful Republicans. As majority leader, he sets the agenda for the Legislature's GOP-controlled upper chamber, swatting away legislation — both Democratic and Republican — he deems unfit to see the Senate floor, often teaming with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to shut down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ legislative priorities.
LeMahieu hates the spotlight, and prefers — with some exceptions — to leave the headline-making to other members of his caucus and the Legislature.
But his reserve shouldn’t be mistaken for disinterest. LeMahieu makes his intentions clear as majority leader. Last month, within hours of Evers calling a special session to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, LeMahieu declared the session would be symbolic, pledging to gavel in and immediately adjourn.
Still, he never wants to go too far too fast (something that, at times, irks his staff). Instead he prefers to use his authority to set the tempo of the Senate.
Consider Wisconsin’s redistricting battle, which unfolded late in 2021 and early this year. LeMahieu, in lockstep with Vos, ushered “least-change” voting districts through the Legislature.
Besides an hour of testimony at a public hearing about the maps, LeMahieu spoke little about the proposed districts. Instead, as they were passed by lawmakers and vetoed by Evers, he worked behind the scenes preparing for what turned out to be a drawn-out legal battle. Ultimately, that approach worked, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court selected the GOP-drawn maps.
Given the Republican skew of the maps — and barring retirement or an insurgency from his own caucus — LeMahieu is poised to serve as majority leader for the foreseeable future, all but guaranteeing a deliberate approach to legislating in the Senate for years to come.
'It's been tough'
LeMahieu is a native of Sheboygan County, where he grew up with his two siblings and his parents, Rosemary and Daniel. He still lives there today, in Oostburg.
A committed Christian, the senator attended Dordt College — now Dordt University — in Sioux Center, Iowa, and earned degrees in business administration and political science. He attended Dordt, he said, in part to play soccer and tennis, and in part because his parents offered to help him pay tuition if he attended a Christian college.
His time as an athlete in college inspired one of his current hobbies: Ironman triathlons.
“After college, I just started running to stay in shape,” LeMahieu said. “And then I started doing marathons. And then I had knee problems, and one of my friends talked me into buying a bike. Then he talked me into doing a sprint triathlon, and it was a blast. So I just started going longer and longer.”
In total, LeMahieu has finished nine of the endurance races, which include a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, competing in races in Madison, Houston, Tulsa, Arizona and Florida.
LeMahieu told the Cap Times he uses the triathlons as motivation for staying in shape. “You’ve got to put in the time, otherwise you're not going to make it,” he said.
When he returned to Wisconsin, LeMahieu moved home to Sheboygan County, where he served on the county board before being elected to the Legislature. LeMahieu’s father, Daniel, also served on the board early in his political career, and served in the Assembly from 2003 until 2015.
LeMahieu considers his dad, who died in February, to be one of his political idols. The senator was elected to the state Senate in 2014, starting his first term the same year his dad left the Legislature.
“When I was moving into my office, he was moving out of his office the same day. He poked his head into my office and I was like, ‘Hey, Dad, this is what a Senate office looks like!’” LeMahieu recalled with a laugh. “He just turned around and walked out.”
His father’s death has weighed on him, he said.
“It's been tough not being able to call him and talk about politics,” LeMahieu said. “Just losing a father is hard, but then (losing) someone who you've grown close to and who I shared so many interests with, it's been tough.”
But the senator lit up — as much as Devin LeMahieu lights up — when talking about his mom. He described Rosemary as “very apolitical” before he and his dad got into politics, but said the last 20 years have made her “quite the political animal.”
LeMahieu said Rosemary loves to talk shop with him now, and even recently asked him if he was planning to run for majority leader again.
The answer, he said with a laugh, was, of course, “yes.”
Out of the spotlight
Since being elected majority leader by his colleagues at the start of the 2021-22 legislative session, LeMahieu has taken a distinctly different approach to leading his caucus compared to Vos, his counterpart in the Assembly.
But despite having “definitely” different styles, LeMahieu said he and Vos maintain a solid working relationship.
“Our relationship is fine. It's cordial. We're not hanging out on weekends or anything, but our relationship is fine. We talk when we need to,” the majority leader said. “Ultimately, if I'm going to do something that I want to see what his opinion is, I'll call him, and if he wants to get something done, he'll call me and get my opinion. We have a decent relationship.”
In a statement, Vos said being “a legislative leader isn't an easy job, and I think Devin has really grown into the role.”
“We have been successful in stopping Evers’ liberal ideas and passing one of the most conservative budgets in a generation,” Vos said in response to questions about his relationship with the majority leader.
Unlike Vos, though, the majority leader doesn’t like to hold regular press conferences with reporters before floor sessions. He avoids making himself the center of attention as much as possible, and instead chooses to make headlines on issues he has strong feelings about.
Just hours after Evers called a special session of the Legislature to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, for example, LeMahieu, in a short statement, confirmed lawmakers would “gavel out of another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”
“I think a leader can be more effective if they're not always out there talking,” LeMahieu said in an interview. “And come out there when they need to get something done or want to get something done. … I don't need to be in the spotlight every week.”
LeMahieu said, at times, Vos’ outspokenness can get the speaker into trouble. He said Vos is “one of the most intelligent people I know. So he's very good at those media sessions.”
“But yeah, sometimes I think he maybe steps into things he doesn't need to,” LeMahieu said.
In many ways, LeMahieu operates more like Evers than he does Vos: Quiet and determined, both the majority leader and the governor try to let their work speak for them. But since taking over as majority leader, LeMahieu and Evers have hardly spoken at all.
In one of his first acts as majority leader, LeMahieu struck a deal with Evers on a COVID-19 relief package. He said “it was just over a couple of days that we just called up the governor and said, 'How about this in the bill?' And he came back and said, 'Yeah, I'll sign that.’” Vos wasn’t thrilled by the deal, LeMahieu said, and the Assembly didn’t take up the bill.
The majority leader said the speaker “was not thrilled that I negotiated with the governor without letting him know, which is understandable. If he negotiated with the governor without telling me I might be a little mad, too. It sort of puts him in a box, so I understand that.”
Since then, LeMahieu’s relationship with the governor has frayed. The Oostburg Republican said the COVID-19 bill was “the last time I talked to the governor about policy issues, really, which was a year and a half ago.”
“He called me a couple (of other) times,” LeMahieu said, to ask if the Senate was going to confirm his appointments and to thank the majority leader once they approved a few more of the governor’s cabinet members. He also said the governor called to check in when his dad’s health was failing, and again after he died.
“That's all I remember, frankly, talking to him (about) since January of last year,” LeMahieu said. “So I mean, he's a nice guy. But obviously, we were trying to work with him during the budget to see what he might be able to sign and he refused to meet with the speaker and I and (was) threatening to veto our budget. But, happy that he signed it,” adding that he expected more engagement from Evers on policy issues when the governor took office.
Evers sees it in a different light. Britt Cudaback, the governor’s communications director, said in a statement that Evers and LeMahieu “have been able to find common ground and have a positive personal and working relationship.”
“Despite their Republican colleagues at times obstructing their efforts, Gov. Evers has appreciated Majority Leader LeMahieu’s willingness to work together on addressing the issues facing our state such as a comprehensive coronavirus response package, expanding Wisconsin’s dairy exports, and waiving fees associated with property tax payments due to economic hardship, among other important legislation,” she said.
Cudaback continued: “Our offices have and will continue to collaborate on pressing issues facing our state, and Gov. Evers looks forward to continuing to work with Majority Leader LeMahieu in the next legislative session.”
'He does his homework'
Within the Senate itself, LeMahieu maintains positive relationships with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said he considers the majority leader to be a thoughtful and deliberative person.
“He's smart. He does his homework. He's quiet. And he’s, I think at his core, conservative,” Stroebel said of LeMahieu.
Sen. Howard Marklein echoed Stroebel’s comments, calling LeMahieu a “very thoughtful guy” who “studies issues very well.” Marklein, a Spring Green Republican, also said he believes LeMahieu would rather get legislation passed than be the center of attention.
“I truly don't think he likes the spotlight,” Marklein said. “But I think he recognizes that that's part of the deal being majority leader. I think he'd rather get things done than worry about being in the spotlight.”
The two Republicans also praised LeMahieu for his ability to keep their caucus together, especially since it contains a wide range of personalities with an even wider range of views on issues.
Stroebel said members of the Senate have “more autonomy or independence with regard to decision making and policy actions,” and LeMahieu “does a good job of striking a balance between … the autonomy that we need” and getting members together on issues.
LeMahieu cited another source of his caucus’ togetherness: Evers.
“I think Evers helps hold our caucus together, maybe more than I do,” he said. “Having the common enemy in the East Wing probably does a better job of holding our caucus together than I do.”
Even Sen. Janet Bewley, the Democratic minority leader of the chamber, spoke highly of LeMahieu and his job performance as majority leader, calling him “thoughtful” and “thorough.”
“He really looks at all sides of issues, and all ramifications of decisions,” Bewley said, adding that LeMahieu is a “very pragmatic guy, and he's not going to waste his time on theater if theater isn't going to help in decision making or in enacting good legislation.”
But, Bewley joked, “the son of a gun never votes the right way.”
The respect — and playful banter — between the two caucus leaders seems to be mutual. LeMahieu said it “was really nice working with” Bewley while she was minority leader and that he hopes to maintain a working relationship with whomever replaces her in the role after she retires in January.
“But yes, I was still going to try to beat her, if she was going to run again,” he said, grinning. Bewley currently represents one of just a handful of Wisconsin’s competitive legislative districts.
Despite the general good will between LeMahieu and his colleagues, tensions flare from time to time. A recent dispute over former Wisconsin Parole Commission chair John Tate between Sen. Roger Roth — an Appleton Republican running for lieutenant governor — and legislative leaders made headlines.
Tate, a former Evers appointee, in May granted parole for a man convicted of stabbing his wife to death almost 60 years before his sentence was set to conclude. Tate, at Evers’ urging, later reversed his decision, but not before Roth tried to trigger a special session of the Legislature so the Senate could reject Tate’s appointment, effectively firing him.
Roth circulated a special petition to trigger the session since “legislative leaders in the Assembly and Senate have not called for the extraordinary session as they have the power to do so,” according to a statement from Roth’s office.
Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, supported Roth’s efforts and was a vocal critic of LeMahieu’s approach.
“The Senate Republican majority is refusing to carry out our constitutional authority based on flimsy excuses. Those senators advancing such excuses are wrong on the policy, the politics and the morality,” Nass said in a statement issued in May.
Nass accused GOP Senate leaders of being “part of the process started by the Evers administration to victimize (the victim’s) family all over again.”
Neither Roth nor Nass responded to requests for an interview for this story.
LeMahieu rejected the call, telling conservative news website Wisconsin Right Now that the Senate “will not bail Tony Evers out from his soft-on-crime records. He should either withdraw his appointment or have to answer to the voters.”
Tate eventually resigned at Evers’ request.
Legislative wins and woes
LeMahieu pointed to the two-year budget he helped shepherd into existence as a legislative highlight from his first session as majority leader.
He called the legislation “pretty historic” due to the “the amount of tax cuts we put in there.”
“Having a bipartisan budget passed through the Legislature when you don't have different parties controlling each house, that's something that hasn't been done in a long time,” he said. “I think that's probably the biggest accomplishment that we got done this (session).”
LeMahieu also said the budget paved the way for a much loftier goal among Republicans in the state: abolishing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
“I don't know if we'll totally eliminate it during one budget cycle,” LeMahieu said. “But I mean, last budget, we made a step towards flattening it and bringing it down, and I think we can make another giant step, especially if we have a Republican governor next session, towards a flatter tax with eventually eliminating it.”
However, he cautioned that lawmakers shouldn’t go too far too fast. He said eliminating the income tax is “definitely a goal our state needs to keep working towards,” but said doing so in one cycle would result in doubling the sales tax, which he said is a “regressive tax” that would hurt low-income Wisconsinites.
Not all of Republicans’ legislative goals went according to plan, though, with Evers vetoing a record-setting 126 bills in full and parts of the biennial budget during the 2021-22 session, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau. Included among the more than 100 bills the governor threw out were a series of measures that would have made significant changes to election administration in Wisconsin.
Since the 2020 presidential election, understanding — and changing — how elections are run in Wisconsin has become an obsession among some GOP lawmakers and their allies. LeMahieu, who helped secure the passage of those vetoed bills, has tried to stay out of much of the debate over the state’s last presidential vote — while Vos, in the Assembly, authorized what has proven to be a prolonged, haphazard review of the vote.
That review, led by former state Supreme C
ourt Justice Michael Gableman, has been described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts, and has dominated media coverage in recent months — at times attracting national attention.
LeMahieu said he hasn’t followed Gableman’s work closely “because I'm not the one paying him or hiring him.” But, “maybe some of that was good work,” he said in reference to some of the points Gableman raised about voting at nursing homes and the use of grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit supported by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
“But, obviously, we took a much different approach in the Senate, and relied on the nonpartisan (Legislative) Audit Bureau to do their audit,” LeMahieu said. “They came back and recognized that there were some weaknesses and some improvements that needed to be made in our elections. So we passed those laws, and unfortunately, the governor vetoed them.”
He added that he didn’t know if the Assembly-backed review had wasted taxpayer money because he hasn’t followed it closely. The Cap Times reported last month that two retired police officers hired to work on the review were paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to produce “almost no substantive work.” Also last month, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn commented that it appeared taxpayers had paid Gableman $22,000 for “minimal” work in the first two months of the review.
LeMahieu has, though, broken from the Republicans running for governor on the question of who should oversee the state’s elections. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, construction magnate Tim Michels and Rep. Timothy Ramthun have all said the Wisconsin Elections Commission should be dissolved, with both Kleefisch and Ramthun saying Wisconsin’s secretary of state should oversee elections. The secretary of state has had nothing to do with election oversight since 1974 in Wisconsin.
“It's easy to say, 'Let's blow up WEC,’” LeMahieu said, who was involved in creating the commission. “That sounds great, but what's the alternative? And until I hear a good alternative, I think WEC under the right (election laws)” is the right option.
He said the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, which is “set up almost the exact same way as the Elections Commission, has actually worked out very well. I think we just need to maybe clarify laws a little bit and the Elections Commission can run much more smoothly.”
LeMahieu also said he did not know Robert Spindell, his appointee to WEC, believed the secretary of state was better equipped to oversee elections than the commission when he reappointed him to the commission. But he said he wasn’t troubled that Spindell is skeptical of the commission itself.
“Bob has done a good job on the Elections Commission fighting for election integrity and fighting for the rule of law, making sure that our state laws are actually followed statewide for elections,” LeMahieu said. “And I think it's good … to keep his voice on there to fight for election integrity.”
He also said the talk among lawmakers and constant media coverage about changes to Wisconsin’s election laws don’t reflect what voters are worried about.
“This morning, I had hundreds of people go by me, and I served them eggs, and a lot of them said to me, 'Good job. Keep up the good work, you're doing a good job,'” LeMahieu said at the dairy breakfast. “And I think only one person mentioned, ‘make sure you keep working to secure elections.’”
He continued: “Manitowoc goes 60% Republican, and they're not all worried about the 2020 election cycle. They're worried about paying $5 a gallon for gas. They're worried about paying more for Doritos and groceries and bread and meat.”
Seventeen votes
For all its perks — a spacious office with a great view — being majority leader does have some drawbacks, LeMahieu said, including not being able to secure enough votes to pass measures he supports.
“Trying to get things done that need to be done when I can't garner 17 votes,” LeMahieu said in response to a question about his least favorite part of his job. “Just trying to get election bills done with everybody's diverse opinions on what should be in those bills, that was a headache at times. I think any job that you have, there's going to be things you don't like about it — until I'm retired and golfing every day.”
An inability to get to 17 votes — the threshold needed to pass legislation — on certain issues is likely why the Senate won’t consider stricter gun laws, or take up legislation concerning abortion access in the state following the repeal of Roe v. Wade, LeMahieu said.
With the U.S. Supreme Court throwing out Roe v. Wade — the high court’s decision establishing a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy — an 1849 ban on almost all abortions is now in effect in Wisconsin.
LeMahieu celebrated the decision. In a statement released minutes after the court’s ruling, he called the decision “a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our nation.”
“The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable,” he said.
The 1849 ban includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
Vos said in May, after POLITICO reported on a leaked draft opinion forecasting the end of Roe, that he would support changing the state’s law to have exceptions for rape and incest. LeMahieu, though, said he thinks “it's going to be difficult to get (any changes to the current law) through both houses.”
“I think there's diverse enough opinions among Republicans that it'd be very difficult to find 50 votes in the Assembly and 17 votes in the Senate on anything,” LeMahieu said on June 12, before the court overturned Roe.
For the same reason, he said it's unlikely the Legislature’s upper chamber will move on gun-related legislation.
After another surge of mass shootings across the country, renewed calls for lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws once again poured in. In Washington, lawmakers even settled on a bipartisan deal to implement some additional restrictions, with President Joe Biden signing a bill into law last month.
“I don't think (stricter gun laws) would solve most of the mass shootings that have happened,” LeMahieu said. “If you look, historically, how they've gotten their guns and what's happened, I think more money going into mental health, which we've steadily increased in schools and other areas, trying to treat the problem ahead of time is the way to try to solve it. But we live in an evil world and there are, unfortunately, people who are either evil or mentally challenged.”
He also added that, regardless of what “gun laws we have on the books,” people can still buy black market guns if they want to.
'Things happen'
The outcome of November's gubernatorial election will dictate the next four years of policymaking in Wisconsin. Even as LeMahieu aims to grow his majority — seats currently held by Democratic Sen. Jeff Smith and Bewley are top targets — few of the legislative changes he wants his caucus to implement will become law with Evers still in the governor’s mansion, unless Republicans can secure veto-proof majorities in the Legislature.
In other words, LeMahieu could face four more years of dead-ends for many of his caucus’ legislative goals.
Even still, LeMahieu said he looks forward to continuing to serve as majority leader.
“Right now I'm enjoying what I'm doing,” he said when asked if he would run for statewide office or Congress. “You know, I have a congressman (U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman) who is doing a great job, and if it opens up someday, maybe I'll consider it.”
He added: “But my goal is not to be a congressman. My goal is not to be governor. I'm enjoying serving my district and serving our caucus right now. Two years before running for majority leader, I had no grand vision of being the majority leader. But things happen, and I looked at it and decided to give it a go.”