Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, accused in a lawsuit of refusing to turn over public records, has issued a statement that says the documents in question don't exist.
"My office does not have any responsive records for this request, and we learned of this court action through news reports this morning," Godlewski said in a statement emailed Tuesday to the Cap Times, which had earlier in the day reported on the lawsuit. "We do our best to respond to records requests as soon as practicable, and my office is seeking support from the Department of Justice to ensure this action is handled appropriately. Despite this conspiracy fishing expedition from partisan groups, my office will continue to work diligently to modernize and best serve Wisconsinites."
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a right-wing law firm based in Milwaukee, and Institute for Reforming Government, a conservative political nonprofit, filed the lawsuit with the Waukesha County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit alleges that Godlewski, in her capacity as secretary of state, has ignored IRG’s request for all correspondences among her, Gov. Tony Evers and former Secretary of State Doug La Follette, leading up to her appointment as secretary of state this spring. All three are Democrats.
IRG stated its goal for acquiring the communication records was to look into the “unusual circumstances” surrounding Godlewski’s appointment.
After holding the office of secretary of state since 1974 — with a brief break after his first term to run an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor — La Follette abruptly announced his resignation just four months after winning reelection in November. That left Evers open to “handpick” La Follette’s replacement, IRG said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
According to the petition to the court, IRG issued its first request to Godlewski’s office in March, asking for records of all communication among Godlewski, Evers and La Follette between March 17, 2022 and March 17, 2023 — the latter date being the day that Evers announced La Follette’s resignation as secretary of state and his appointment of Godlewski to the position.
In his letter to Evers announcing his resignation, La Follette wrote “after many years of frustration, I’ve decided I don’t want to spend the next three and a half years trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels.”
He later called his time in office the “honor of a lifetime.”
Godlewski told the Associated Press in March that she was “surprised” by the appointment. In an interview with the AP, Godlewski said she was summoned to the governor’s office on March 15, two days before La Follette’s resignation was announced, and didn’t know Evers was going to offer her the position until the two sat down together.
Since March, IRG Chief Legal Counsel Anthony LoCoco emailed Godlewski’s office four times asking for the records request to be fulfilled — emails the secretary of state did not respond to until late May, the lawsuit alleges, at which point her office told LoCoco it was “in the process of gathering records.”
“The secretary of state’s inability or unwillingness to fulfill a simple open records request despite having five months to do so is emblematic of the Evers’ administration’s shoddy record on transparency,” LoCoco said. “This lawsuit will hopefully serve as a reminder to executive branch bureaucrats that compliance with the public records law is not optional.”
Wisconsin’s public records law does not establish a specific time limit for releasing requested documents, stating only that government workers should respond “as soon as practicable and without delay.” The governor’s office in 2016 issued an executive order, signed by La Follette, that said a response should be provided within 10 business days for most simple requests.
This is the second time this summer the Evers administration has come under fire for action, or inaction, regarding public records. In July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published an article investigating the governor’s 2019 move to take down a government website that previously kept track of open records requests submitted to state entities and how long it took those agencies to respond to each request. At the time, Evers said the database was “ineffective and inefficient,” but that his administration was considering an alternative. No such replacement has been made available since then.
The governor's office declined this week to comment on the lawsuit against Godlewski, instead referring the Cap Times to the Secretary of State's Office.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, and IRG are considered far right organizations. WILL acted as legal representation for a group of students accused of bullying a transgender student in Kiel, Wisconsin last year — a saga that shook the small town and gained national attention. IRG is a member of the State Policy Network, a group of far right political think tanks with ties to the Koch Brothers, according to Madison-based Center for Media and Democracy’s SourceWatch database.