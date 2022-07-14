Wisconsin’s top election official on Thursday advised voters to personally mail completed absentee ballots back to their local election clerks — but added that Wisconsinites should prioritize guidance from local election officials about how to return ballots.
Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, made the recommendation during a virtual press briefing with reporters.
“The first thing I would say is to talk with your local election official about the options for returning a ballot within your community,” Wolfe said in response to a question about whether or not someone can put their spouse’s absentee ballot in the mail. “But I think as of right now, it is the voter (who) is the one who is required to mail their ballot. But again, I would check with your local election official, as they are the ones in their communities that are responsible for administering that process and for providing their voters with information about how ballots can be returned within their community.”
Wolfe’s comments came after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling last week determined that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. As a part of that lawsuit, the state’s high court heard arguments about who is allowed to place completed absentee ballots in the mail.
However, in its ruling last week, the court declined to decide “whether the law permits a voter's agent to place an absentee ballot in the mail on the voter's behalf.”
Following Wolfe’s briefing on Thursday, WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind issued a clarifying statement that said the administrator’s “comments should not be interpreted as a policy statement or statutory interpretation, but rather a direct reference to state statutes on this topic.” He once again emphasized Wolfe’s point that voters should consult their local election clerks about how to return their ballots.
Absentee ballot drop boxes and the state Supreme Court’s determination that they are illegal have spurred calls from election conspiracy theorists that lawmakers should take on the impossible task of decertifying Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a GOP gubernatorial candidate lagging behind in recent polls, told reporters Tuesday that he was reintroducing a resolution to recall the state’s 10 electoral votes from President Joe Biden. Ramthun’s efforts have been dismissed by Republican legislative leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Former President Donald Trump also used the state Supreme Court ruling to back his baseless claims that the election was stolen.
In a post on his social media website, Truth Social, Trump took aim at Vos, calling him “a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank.”
The former president said Vos “will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision stating loud and clear that the impossible to control Ballot “Unlock” Boxes in the State are ILLEGAL.”
Vos responded to Trump Thursday afternoon, WKOW and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
"I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision on drop boxes. I agree with President Trump that it was a courageous decision. But, as I've also said, as have so many other legal scholars, there is no way to reclaim electors and overturn the election."
Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes. Multiple lawsuits, recounts and a nonpartisan audit confirmed the results of the election.