Thirty-two years old and having never held elected office, Milwaukee-based Steven Olikara is aiming to shake up the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
The founder and former CEO of the Millennial Action Project, a Washington-based nonprofit that pushes bipartisan solutions to issues facing young people, Olikara hangs his hat on his federal legislative experience.
That experience, combined with a campaign focused on “dignity,” makes Olikara believe he can assemble a politically diverse coalition of supporters, he said.
Olikara recently sat down with the Cap Times to talk dignity, health care, NFTs and much more.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Why this race? Why right now?
I am proud to not only be the youngest candidate, but also the one that has the most federal legislative experience. I'm the only candidate to have been directly involved in passing major bipartisan legislation. Why this race and why now? I believe the message and the moment have met this time in history. And this race for the U.S. Senate, I believe, will have an outsized impact on shaping the future of our democracy. Where I can make the greatest contribution in public service is running a statewide race and representing a constituency that is highly politically diverse.
There's a saying that Wisconsin is not a purple state; we're just a collection of red and blue pockets that don't talk to each other. Well, I've spent two years running a series called “Red and Blue Dialogues.” Where I can be most helpful is helping people see the humanity and dignity in each other across lines of division. That's why this race is so exciting. And if we pull off the win in this race, I believe we will unlock a new kind of inclusive politics that will not only allow us to pass legislation, but will transform how we relate to each other in Wisconsin and in the United States.
There are a lot of Democrats in this race. You all seem to be running against Ron Johnson. When are you going to start running against one another?
I'm proud to be the only candidate who premised our campaign on a positive agenda. If you look at the announcements for virtually all the other candidates, they've focused on replacing Ron Johnson. I want to replace his anti-democratic politics with a new form of politics that brings people together and produces real legislative results that make our government work for all of us. I've committed that my first piece of legislation will be getting big money out of politics. And there are some real differences. For example, most campaigns on the Democratic side are running more hyperpartisan campaigns because, frankly, that's what raises a lot of money. Being divisive is highly profitable, both financially and politically. I'm challenging that business model and politics.
I'm proud to be running in the "Fighting" Bob La Follette, Ed Garvey lane of politics that seeks to clean up our government, empower the working class in our political system and get rid of this corruption in our government — get people to believe in their power to improve our government. That is what I call an inclusive, progressive, populist lane in politics, and I think it's sorely needed right now. That is a lane that will bring together disaffected voters from across the political spectrum. Our coalition, I call it the "exhausted majority" — and that includes everyone from formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs in Milwaukee, to small family farmers in the Driftless, to tech entrepreneurs in Dane County, to educators in Brown County. All of these constituencies feel left out of the political system and I want them to be at the center of our agenda.
You’ve said many times that you’re running your campaign on dignity. Where does that idea come from? And what exactly does it mean?
The inspiration for the dignity message comes from my multi-decade study of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his methodology of leadership, and understanding how he raised consciousness across races, across classes in the United States for civil rights. I had the opportunity to host a conference with Martin Luther King III, his eldest son, and talk about a politics that centers dignity. When you center dignity in your political leadership, you see the best in people and you call on the better angels in people — as opposed to feeding their darkest impulses. You seek to expand the coalition you're building to help people who've been left out. And when you focus on dignity as opposed to politics, you elevate your mission and you have a chance to create real change. The truth is if you're only concerned with politics and credit and money, you may talk a good game, but it's not going to lead to real legislative action. The way you make change in a diverse democracy is by bringing unlikely allies together who maybe found something in common they didn't realize they had. And that is what dignity means in our politics.
It’s become apparent that you’re the Democratic primary ‘NFT bro.’ How did the NFT collection come to be?
To be clear, the goal was to attract attention around a very important set of issues as opposed to fundraising. We intentionally had a limited release. If you add up $50 times 30, that's not a lot of money. So really, it was about doing something for the first time for a U.S. Senate candidate to show we need modern senators who are looking ahead to the future of work and how these new technologies are going to impact our daily lives and our pocketbooks here in Wisconsin. It really was thinking about that Facebook hearing, the infamous hearing where we saw these members of Congress who are so stale, so calcified, their ideas so behind, and we need that infusion of new, future-looking ideas in Congress. So the idea came about from a number of our volunteers and supporters who are active in the technology and entrepreneurship space here in Wisconsin.
Let’s switch gears. An issue that has become foundational to American politics over the last two decades is health care. Where do you stand in the great health care debate about how to fix a system that many people say is broken?
My approach starts with understanding it is a system-level breakdown. Just like our politics, I looked at the incentives in our health care system. Right now, the health care system profits on volume, as opposed to health. A lot of doctors make money on prescribing more and more things, and the health care system benefits from keeping you in the system as long as possible as opposed to preventing illness and keeping you healthy. So the first part of my agenda focuses on changing the flow of money in the health care system, so it incentivizes health over volume.
The second thing is, I believe in the richest country in the history of the world, health care is a human right. On top of that, I think guaranteeing health care is a huge boost to our economy and to opportunities for people. So I also am calling for portable benefits and guaranteed health care to allow people to pursue more purposeful and meaningful work.
Right now there's an issue called "job lock," where a lot of people are stuck working for unfulfilling, sometimes even abusive jobs for these multinational corporations, because their health care not only for themselves, but also for their family, are tied to that job. I want to unlink those two. I want you to be able to pursue purposeful work, and that will come through a modern, Medicare-like health care system that's available to all Americans. I believe we have too many cooks in the kitchen right now. Each of those cooks are taking a cut in the health care system and that's part of what's driving up this unsustainable health care inflation. I want fewer cooks in the kitchen. I want to simplify health care.
You’ve also talked a lot about bolstering technical schools and apprenticeship programs. Has the U.S. become too focused on four-year degrees? Have the trades been left behind?
Yes. I don't think a four-year, liberal arts education is the answer for everyone. It is for a lot of people. But I also think getting an education in a tangible skill that helps unionized workers get those jobs of the future is not only good for the worker; it's good for all of us. It's one of the smartest investments we could be making in our country. And it also addresses the number one issue I hear from employers today. The number one issue I've heard from small business owners and entrepreneurs is hiring — finding skilled workers to fill those jobs. So there are people who are looking for work and there's work that needs to be done, and we can connect those two things by not only expanding technical and vocational training, but also expanding apprenticeships.
I think we can incentivize employers to create apprenticeships for these jobs that need to get done, including in the clean energy sector. We have a rapidly rising number of clean energy jobs in manufacturing and installing wind turbines, manufacturing and installing solar panels. That's real work that needs to be done and we need skilled labor — ideally unionized labor — to do that work. I've been part of those issues for the last 10 years, and I'm excited to build on that in the U.S. Senate. I think this is an issue we can lead on in Wisconsin because we have such an amazing network of technical colleges across the state. I've spoken with many leaders of those technical colleges. They said making the investment we're going to make will be a game changer. I'm proud to be the only candidate, right now, calling to make technical and vocational colleges tuition-free.