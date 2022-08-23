KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface.
It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s midterm elections, highlighted Tuesday by a visit to the southeastern Wisconsin city by three Republican politicians: gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, attorney general candidate Eric Toney and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.
Michels has criticized Evers’ response to the events of August 2020 on the campaign trail. In the days after Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range by white Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey, protests fueled by racial tensions at times grew violent and destructive. Two people were killed and another injured by Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17 year old who traveled to Kenosha with the stated purpose of defending local businesses.
Joined by local police officers on Tuesday, the group of candidates walked along Sheridan Road and asked the officers about their experiences combating the violence, looting and fires that broke out in the days that followed the shooting. They followed the walking tour with a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement officials, city and county elected officials and local business owners.
“I think it's important to have an investigation, for lack of a better word. But I think we need that accountability,” said Kenosha Ald. David Mau. “We need to know what happened on every level. I think there (were) failures at each level, at the city level, the county level, at the governor's level.”
Kenosha County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez argued that neither state nor county government officials did enough to respond to the unrest, during which dozens of buildings were damaged — some completely destroyed.
“What happened in Kenosha County was leadership here in Kenosha County and the leadership of Madison not wanting to make each other look bad,” Rodriguez said.
As he has done frequently, Michels criticized Evers for what he called a “weak” response.
“I give you my pledge that Kenosha nor any other community in Wisconsin will ever burn again. We will shut it down in the first few minutes,” Michels said.
In response, Evers’ campaign accused Republicans of stoking division.
“Rather than helping our state continue to heal and move forward, Wisconsin Republicans and Tim Michels are trying to mislead Wisconsinites and divide communities,” said Evers spokesperson Sam Roecker in a statement.
The protests in Kenosha began in the evening of Aug. 23, hours after Blake was shot seven times in the back by Sheskey, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call. Bystander video showed Sheskey firing at close range as Blake tried to enter a vehicle that had three of his children inside.
Blake — who had a warrant for his arrest related to prior charges of sexual assault and domestic violence — survived the shooting, but was paralyzed from the waist down.
Prosecutors did not charge Sheskey. Blake filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer, but dropped it in May of this year.
Although Blake later confirmed that he was carrying a knife at the time of the shooting, initial reports suggested he was unarmed — further fueling tensions sparked by previous cases of police shooting unarmed Black people, including the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis just three months earlier.
As the streets filled and protests grew, Kenosha Sheriff David Beth formally requested support from the Wisconsin National Guard at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 24. About 12 hours later, Evers authorized 125 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement in Kenosha.
The following day, about 24 hours later, Evers boosted the National Guard presence to 250 members. He also declined an offer of federal assistance from the Trump administration.
It was that night — Aug. 25 — that Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and injured another. The next day, Evers increased the National Guard deployment to 500 troops, and by Aug. 28, between Wisconsin and other states’ guard units, there were 1,500 National Guard members on the ground.
Evers’ team has often noted that the governor fulfilled every request for assistance his office received from local officials.
“The truth is, the state authorized additional law enforcement support on the first night of unrest in Kenosha and Gov. Evers quickly acted to activate the Wisconsin National Guard within hours of Kenosha County’s request. That’s why local law enforcement and leaders from both parties praised his response,” Roecker said.
Michels, Steil and Toney argued Evers should have assessed the situation and decided to send more support than was requested. Steil said he has not met “one person in Kenosha” who believes the city received enough resources.
“Leaders lead,” Michels said. “That means get up front. That means go where the problem is. That did not happen, and we all saw the results of that.”
Asked how many National Guard troops he would have deployed on the first night of protests, Michels said, “Enough.” He said he would ask experts what the appropriate ratio of Guard members to protesters is.
Michels was also asked whether he would commit to bolstering local law enforcement by funding a particular number of police officers (Michels’ opponent in the GOP primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, had committed to providing state funding for 1,000 more officers). Michels said he would defer to local leaders, but would empower them to hire and train law enforcement.
Michels said what stood out to him from his visit was “the emotional scar” on the community.
“You can fix buildings, you can rebuild businesses. But the fear that I still heard in people’s voices today, the concern that they have that this could happen again — because I see no change in Madison. That’s what November is all about,” Michels said. “November is about change in Madison. November is about change of leadership, and people — business owners, law enforcement — having confidence that a governor will stand up and not allow this to happen.”
Evers and Michels will face each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Toney is challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Steil is fending off a challenge from Democrat Ann Roe.