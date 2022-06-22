Wisconsin Republicans swiftly rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ call to repeal the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban on Wednesday, further ensuring that the procedure will be illegal in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade as expected.
Evers signed an executive order earlier this month calling a legislative special session to repeal the ban. While the governor has the authority to call lawmakers into a special session, lawmakers are not obligated to take action on any bills.
“We must act now to protect the health and safety of Wisconsin women and to ensure abortions remain safe, legal and accessible in our state,” Evers said in a statement.
GOP legislative leaders gaveled in and adjourned in a matter of seconds on Wednesday, just as they have done for every previous special session the governor has called.
"Wisconsin law has not changed and our pro-life position has not changed. Killing innocent babies is not health care," said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, in a statement.
Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849. The ban has been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
Under that ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule within the next week on Dobbs v. Jackson, the case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. A draft opinion leaked early last month indicated that the court is poised to overturn its ruling in Roe v. Wade and its subsequent ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. These taken together established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states cannot impose restrictions that place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced that it will only schedule abortions in the state through June 25, in anticipation of a ruling that would trigger Wisconsin’s ban. The organization operates three Wisconsin clinics that provide abortions in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan. Affiliated Medical Services also provides abortions in Milwaukee.
Patients will be referred to providers in states where abortion is legal, according to the organization. Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city would be a “safe haven” for people seeking abortions if Roe is overturned.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, the organization’s political arm, held a “pink out” rally on Wednesday, with attendees wearing pink in support of abortion access gathered in the Capitol rotunda. Democratic lawmakers also protested their Republican colleagues’ refusal to hold a vote.
“Every single Wisconsinite must have the right to make reproductive health care decisions that are right for them. They should have the ability to consult their family, their faith and their doctor,” said Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.
A Marquette University Law School poll of some 800 voters released on Wednesday found that 58% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 35% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.
The same poll found that 58% of voters are “very concerned” about abortion policy and 24% are “somewhat concerned.” Eight percent are “not too concerned” and 9% are “not concerned at all.”