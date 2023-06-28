Wisconsin Republicans face conflicts within as they look forward

LA CROSSE — A brutal record in statewide elections over the last six years has Wisconsin Republicans searching for ways to win again.
Between 2018 and now, Democrats have won all but three statewide races, allowing them to stifle large Republican majorities in the Legislature that went virtually unchecked for eight years. Another walloping in April, in a race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, could threaten GOP control of the legislative branch altogether.
But as Republicans in Wisconsin grapple with what to focus on in 2024 and beyond, a disconnect has emerged between GOP leaders and the party’s grassroots.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Brian Schimming are now advocating for early voting, which they say will help candidates “bank” votes before Election Day. Others, like U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, say the party needs to start showing up in areas it has conceded to Democrats in recent elections, including Madison. And in interviews with the Cap Times, almost all Republican leaders and operatives agreed the GOP needs to move past old issues and grievances that arguably cost them recent elections and sell voters on a vision for a more prosperous future.
But gathered in La Crosse earlier this month for their state party’s annual convention, delegates representing local GOP chapters from Wisconsin’s 72 counties overwhelmingly embraced a platform inspired by Trumpism, akin to ideas that have failed the party in recent elections and would continue to put it at odds with many swing voters.
In a series of non-binding resolutions, the Republican delegates advocated for, among other causes, enforcing the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban, stomping out early voting, building a border wall, ending vaccine mandates, curbing the authority of public health officials, arming school teachers with guns and abolishing the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
While Republican operatives publicly remain bullish about the party’s chances in 2024 — rooted in President Joe Biden’s unpopularity — some admit in private that the party is struggling to find a message that can string together a fragile, winning coalition of voters, especially as the base of the party remains fixated on issues seemingly unpalatable to many of Wisconsin’s independent voters. As one long-time GOP operative in Wisconsin described it to the Cap Times, Republicans in the state are “in the wilderness” right now, and they lack a clear path back to winning ways.
If they don’t get back on track, Republicans could risk the rollback of a decade’s worth of conservative victories. A looming liberal state Supreme Court already puts pressure on some of those wins — including GOP-friendly voting districts — and a few more election cycles of Democratic dominance statewide could crack other pillars of the Wisconsin conservative movement.
But winning isn’t easy. So how, then, do Republicans start triumphing statewide again? It depends who you ask.
Three election wins, 15 losses
A decade ago, Wisconsin Republicans were on a roll. Sure, former President Barack Obama and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, both Democrats, triumphed here in 2012, but Republicans had almost total control of Wisconsin government. Scott Walker occupied the governor’s mansion (and survived a recall election earlier in 2012 by a comfortable margin), J.B. Van Hollen sat in the attorney general’s office and Kurt Schuller had two years prior toppled a Democratic incumbent to become the state treasurer. Plus a recently drawn set of legislative districts, which featured an extreme — and effective — partisan gerrymander, had helped the GOP lock in large majorities in the Legislature.
The GOP trifecta implemented a conservative agenda in Wisconsin that was billed by Republicans nationwide as an example to follow. They pushed through Act 10 — which kneecapped public sector labor unions — passed sizable tax cuts, expanded private school vouchers, froze tuition on UW System campuses and passed a series of bills tightening voting laws.
In 2014, Republicans once again cruised to victory in all but one statewide race, and in 2016, Donald Trump shocked people both in Wisconsin and across the United States when he edged Hillary Clinton to secure the state’s 10 electoral votes.
In 2018, things started to change. Gov. Tony Evers ousted Walker. Attorney General Josh Kaul beat the incumbent Republican, Brad Schimel. Sarah Godlewski won back the treasurer’s office for Democrats. And long-time Secretary of State Doug La Follette once again won reelection.
Democrats (and Democratic-backed candidates) have cleaned up in recent years. Between 2018 and now, they’ve won two governor’s races, two lieutenant governor’s races, two races for attorney general, two secretary of state races, a state treasurer’s race, three Wisconsin Supreme Court races, a race for superintendent of public instruction, a U.S. Senate race and a presidential race.
By comparison, Republicans (and Republican-backed candidates) have succeeded just three times in statewide contests, capturing a state Supreme Court seat, the state treasurer’s office in 2022 and reelecting Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson last November.
Five years of Evers in the governor’s mansion has already stifled many conservative goals of the GOP-controlled Legislature, and a soon-to-be liberal majority on the state Supreme Court could threaten Republicans’ legislative majorities if the justices choose to revisit the state’s gerrymandered voting districts.
That new liberal majority, and hypothetical Democratic majorities in the Legislature, could roll back some of the cornerstone conservative policies Republicans have implemented in the last decade.
Democratic leaders and elected officials attribute their recent success to harmony among candidates, message discipline and a commitment to reaching out to voters across the state.
“The strength of Democrats in Wisconsin over the last six or seven years has come from unity around a set of values that aligned with the values of most Wisconsinites — around freedom, opportunity, fairness, dignity, equality — and alignment around our candidates, our strategies and our tactics,” said Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
“Wisconsin Democrats know that you have to show up and talk to people where they live and communicate with them about things they care about,” Wikler said.
The leader of the state Democratic Party said Democrats’ success has been fueled by being on the right side of issues. He pointed to healthcare in 2018, concerns about the durability of American democracy in 2020 and a desire to restore abortion access in 2022 as key issues in recent elections that earned Democrats support over their Republican opponents. (Money has also played a role. Since the start of 2018, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has out fundraised its Republican rival by more than $30 million, according to a tally from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit that tracks spending in the state’s elections.)
“If I were giving advice to the GOP, it’d be to take a long look in the mirror and ask, ‘Does the public have a point about wanting to have some freedom about their most personal and intimate decisions?’” Wikler said. “I think they have to reckon with that to be able to change their trajectory.”
State Sen. Kelda Roys, a Madison-area Democrat, offered a more wry answer when asked what she thought Republicans needed to do to change their fortunes in statewide races: “Be more like Democrats.”
In her mind, what does being more like Democrats mean? “Give a shit what people think,” Roys said. “Care about people.”
Robin Vos: ‘I'm not worried’
Despite recent setbacks at the ballot box, Republican leaders in the state say it isn’t time to hit the panic button. Still, there’s no consensus among Republican leaders and operatives on what needs to happen to start regularly winning statewide elections again.
For Vos, the Assembly speaker who has not sought statewide office but is one of the three most powerful Republicans in the state, it begins with looking to the future.
“I want to focus the 2024 election about what the next four years of the country should look like and what our U.S. senators should focus on and what the Legislature should take up,” Vos told the Cap Times in an interview at the La Crosse Center. “It shouldn't be about some grievances from two, four, six years ago.”
“I think once the party begins to accept the fact that we need to focus on candidates who want to talk about the future, that's how we win elections,” he continued, and added the party needs to get back to its roots of campaigning on “personal liberties, freedoms and a smaller government to be able to help you live your own life.”
GOP candidates need to be more disciplined in getting their message out, Vos said, which will help them define themselves to voters and push back against TV ad blitzes Democrats have launched on conservative opponents in recent election cycles.
“Republicans win when we offer a positive message with good ideas that resonate with the public,” Vos said.
“I'm not worried (about 2024). I think it's going to be good.”
Candidates’ ability to define themselves is critical to winning races, agreed Dylan Lefler, who served as Johnson’s campaign manager in 2022, overseeing his victory against former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the U.S. Senate race. But defining yourself to the electorate is hard, he said, especially since Wisconsin’s primary elections aren’t held until August in an election year, truncating the general election to just 90 days.
“I think that's really where candidates are going to have to start to focus, especially if they want to win, is making sure their message is communicated well before that August primary day,” Lefler said. “You have to really start running a general election at the beginning of the election year. And that's not always the easiest thing to do, especially if you have a primary.”
Johnson’s reelection bid was successful because he was able to start communicating with general election voters well in advance of November, Lefler said. Future candidates, even if they have a primary election, should try to do the same, he said.
Candidates need to remember that although they can’t control what outside groups do, they can clearly communicate their ideas on specific issues and cut through the noise of a crowded election season, Lefler said.
Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House and is a potential Republican U.S. Senate candidate to challenge Tammy Baldwin next year, believes Wisconsin Republicans running for statewide office also need to be flexible when they’re on the campaign trail. He told the Cap Times that candidates need to recognize that different communities in the state have different needs, and candidates need to adjust their messaging depending on who they’re speaking to.
“I think you always try to customize your message to the region that you're in,” Tiffany, whose district encompasses most of northern Wisconsin, said.
Republicans also need to show up in places where they’ve not performed well in recent years, he said. Take Dane County, for example — Tiffany said Republicans’ desires to address crime in cities can resonate in dark blue areas of the state, but only if they’re there to communicate their message with voters.
“Our message, I think, is a winning message. We just need to make sure we deliver it to them,” Tiffany said of reaching out to voters who normally wouldn’t support a Republican.
Eric Hovde, a conservative businessman who is also considering a run for the U.S. Senate, said for Republicans to consistently win again statewide, they need to start talking about solutions.
“I think, most importantly, you have to deliver a message that resonates with what the people of Wisconsin are looking for and bring solutions,” Hovde said in an interview at the Republican convention. “At the end of the day, you have to bring solutions to the problems.”
Hovde said that if he were to get into the race, he would focus his campaign on economic issues.
“We've never seen Gallup polls where Americans feel more despondent and negative towards not only the direction of the country, but the economic footing," Hovde said. “Middle America is being crushed,” he added. “You've got to explain the issues that matter to them."
Hovde, like Vos and Lefler, also said Republicans need to do a better job of pounding their message and not getting caught up in the national news of the day.
“You got to stay consistent with what is driving you to get into this race,” Hovde said. “What do you think you can do for the people of Wisconsin?”
Republican Party leaders, grassroots at odds
For all the talk from Republican leaders and would-be candidates of looking to the future and providing solutions to Wisconsinites’ problems, the die-hard, grassroots members of the state Republican Party seem focused on the past and present.
Delegates at the state party’s annual convention approved a series of non-binding resolutions focused on elections, abortion, gun rights, immigration and other topics that serve as a marker for where substantial portions of the Republican base stand on issues often found at the forefront of elections. The resolutions also reveal a disconnect between the public leaders of the state GOP and the members who are the lifeblood of the party, at least on some issues.
Take, for example, early voting. Schimming, Vos and even Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel have been preaching the need for Republican voters to cast their ballots early, something Vos and Schimming say will help their party’s candidates succeed. Delegates at the state party convention saw it differently. They overwhelmingly approved a resolution advocating for returning to “same-day, in-person voting with the only exceptions being absentee ballots issued for cause.”
Their justification for the resolution? At least in part, it was a partisan review of the state’s 2020 vote which was overseen by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Gableman’s work revealed little new information about how the election was conducted and was deemed “bizarre” and “amateurish” by election administration experts. What’s more, his review cost Wisconsin taxpayers in the neighborhood of $2 million without producing any substantive findings that would change elections in the state.
Some differences on other issues, like abortion policy, also exist; though Republicans, by and large, remain opposed to abortion.
Vos and some other Republicans, seemingly recognizing that their party could need to soften its stance on abortion to win elections, in March proposed adding exceptions to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The proposal, which drew ire from Wisconsin's leading anti-abortion groups and was denounced by Democrats as an attempt to distract voters from April 4’s state Supreme Court election, where abortion access was a key issue, would have created exceptions for cases of rape and incest and further defined exemptions for medical emergencies.
Almost three months to the day later, the delegates in La Crosse approved a resolution that puts them at odds with most Wisconsinites on access to abortion. The convention vote followed pleas from a few delegates that the party needs to change its tone on abortion to win elections, as well as a handful of impassioned speeches from delegates who have experienced complicated pregnancies.
“The way that this (resolution) is written … I think it's undoable in our state if we ever want to win elections again,” one delegate declared.
The resolution urges local governments and the state to “enforce Wisconsin’s 1849 Abortion law which bans abortion everywhere in Wisconsin.” It also urged lawmakers to pass “legislation to define the unborn baby as a legal person (Personhood) from fertilization on.”
A Marquette University Law School poll from August found 65% of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
The contrast in what party leaders and potential candidates are saying and what the party’s delegates — members of county parties who are often most passionate about elections — want highlights the complicated path forward Republicans face. How do you sell independent voters on a vision that not all Republicans believe in?
‘The magic of Wisconsin politics’
Finding the right message to string together a complicated coalition of rural voters in western and northern Wisconsin and suburban voters in southeastern Wisconsin will be critical to any Republican trying to win a statewide race, according to election analysts that closely watch Wisconsin races. But Republicans are still searching for that message, and that was clear from the Cap Times’ conversations with Republican officials at their annual convention in La Crosse.
Barry Burden, a University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor and director of the university’s Elections Research Center, has also picked up on the party’s messaging dilemma, telling the Cap Times that Republicans “are struggling to find a portfolio of issues that are going to work for them.”
He noted that in 2022, Republicans focused their messaging on crime and inflation, two issues that seemed to lack staying power with voters compared with abortion policy. He added, “It does seem like Republicans right now don't have the issues they need to be the vehicles to victory.”
J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ nonpartisan newsletter that forecasts American elections, said Republicans might need to adapt on certain issues to win over Wisconsin’s fickle independent voters and overcome recent electoral defeats. The fact that Evers, a Democrat, and Johnson, a Republican, both won reelection last year proves Wisconsin is home to “a bloc of persuadable voters who are probably not fans of the extremes on either side,” Coleman said.
Being malleable on issues that matter to voters, he said, could be the key to success.
Republicans also can’t afford to lose by such large margins in Milwaukee and Dane counties if they want to win future elections, Burden and Coleman said. Burden noted that behind Waukesha County, Milwaukee and Dane counties are the second and third largest sources of Republican votes in Wisconsin.
“Republicans are putting themselves in risk if they overlook those two big counties,” Burden said, especially if Democratic candidates are going to win them by 40 or 50 points.
Both election analysts cautioned, though, that Wisconsin is nowhere near transforming from a purple state into a blue state. (“Big changes take time,” Coleman said.) So while things may seem dire for Republicans now, Wisconsin seems to always find its way back to political equilibrium, Burden said.
“There are these stretches where one party has a good run, and in the short term, it looks like the other party is in real trouble,” Burden said of Wisconsin elections. “But it's sort of the magic of Wisconsin politics that it either swings back and forth or it doesn't go very far away from 50/50.”
“The electorate has not settled on one side or the other. It's just Democrats have had a good run ... and things are going to come back to competitive pretty quickly.”