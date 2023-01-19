Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell, a Republican, was plain in his response to Democratic lawmakers’ calls for his ouster: “No, I'm not resigning,” he said.
Spindell, who spoke to the Cap Times Wednesday evening, had faced a day of pressure from Wisconsin Democrats to leave his post on the six-member commission after a pair of emails he wrote boasting about lower turnout among voters of color in Milwaukee surfaced last week.
Spindell, who in addition to serving on the Elections Commission serves as chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District chapter, said he sent the email to more than 1,700 people and that it was viewed by more than 400 of them.
In the message, Spindell boasted that the number of votes cast by Milwaukeeans dropped in 2022 compared with 2018, something he said helped get Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “over the goal line” in his tough reelection battle against former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
Spindell provided the Cap Times with copies of both emails.
“We, of the RPW 4th Congressional District, placed most of our efforts on the City of Milwaukee (since the district was re-apportioned late with new territory) and are especially proud of how the City of Milwaukee's gross vote went down from 74% to 63% of registered voters - 37,000 total votes less than cast in 2018,” he wrote in one of the emails, sent on Dec. 16.
In the second email, sent on Jan. 2, he provided further insight into the reduced voter turnout, saying once again Republicans “can be especially proud of” the decrease in votes cast in Milwaukee, “with the major reduction happening in the overwhelming Black and Hispanic areas.”
“Promoting the Republican ‘Cares’ Message; pointing out the many flaws of the Democrat Candidates; coupled with a Lack of Interest, persuaded many voters not to vote,” he continued in the Jan. 2 email.
Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday said the efforts from Republicans amounted to voter suppression, and a majority of Senate Democrats said he should resign or be removed from his post.
“Mr. Spindell freely admitted that his party did not have a chance of persuading people to support Republican candidates, so he focused his efforts on depressing turnout instead,” charged state Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, at a Wednesday press conference.
Spreitzer added that Spindell “should resign or Republican Senate leadership should remove him immediately.”
Spindell deflected the claims from Democrats that Republicans’ tactics in the fall amounted to voter suppression. Instead, he pointed to April 2020, when the city of Milwaukee — run by Democrats — shuttered all but five polling places for an election that featured a critical state Supreme Court race and the state’s presidential primary, as proof that Democrats were the ones engaged in voter suppression.
City officials, grappling with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, struggled to find people to staff the city’s usual almost 200 polling places.
“If there's any suppression of the vote, it’s certainly not by the Republicans, it’s by the Democrats,” Spindell contended.
He also said that Milwaukee, where Republican efforts to discourage voter turnout were focused, is “the easiest place in the world to vote.”
Spindell conceded in the Dec. 16 email that “it is often extremely difficult & hard to convert a hard core, long term generation type Democrat to all of a sudden, bring himself or herself around to vote for a Republican.”
He wrote that “our Republican efforts, pointing out strongly, how the Democrat Candidates are worse than or certainly no better than their perception of the Republican Candidates, at all levels, they hopefully cannot bring themselves to vote for either one.”
Asked Wednesday about what Republicans need to do to win over these voters, Spindell said it’s going to take time. He said he was pleased that, “after all these years, the Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Republican National Committee are taking the Black and Hispanic vote seriously.”
He pointed to year-round offices opened by Republicans in Milwaukee’s predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, as well as a twice-weekly radio show aimed at reaching Black voters, as two efforts the party will continue in its work to win over voters of color in Wisconsin’s largest city.
“We'll continue to try and put forth the Republican message,” he said.
He also said calls for his resignation reflect a misunderstanding about the nature of his role on the Elections Commission. He said that he is on the commission to advocate on behalf of Republicans.
“The commissioners have to remember that they're not judges, they're commissioners,” he said. “There's nothing in the … oath of office to say that we will be nonpartisan.”
But, he noted, even though the three Democrats and three Republicans on the commission have different views on most issues, they’re often able to reach consensus and rarely miss deadlines for their work because of a stalemate.
A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, the Oostburg Republican who appointed Spindell to serve on the commission, declined to comment Wednesday.