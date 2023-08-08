The state Department of Corrections has begun releasing certain sex offenders from lifetime GPS tracking after a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision undermined the agency’s justification for keeping people on electronic monitoring beyond their sentences.
The department confirmed to the Cap Times that it is in the process of identifying everyone who was forced to wear the GPS devices for the rest of their lives as the result of a now-debunked interpretation of state statute by former Attorney General Brad Schimel.
As of Tuesday, it remained unknown precisely how many offenders would get relief from wearing the GPS monitoring, but the Cap Times previously reported that over 180 people received a notice from the department in 2018 saying they had to wear the tracking bracelets for as long as they lived.
The state has continued the practice in the five years since that report.
The newspaper found that 624 people who were wearing lifetime GPS bracelets in the spring of 2022 were no longer under any other Department of Corrections supervision.
In September 2017, Schimel issued a formal opinion saying that people who were convicted of multiple counts of a sex offense were essentially “repeat offenders” and therefore subject to Wisconsin’s special bulletin notification statute, which required people who had sex offense convictions on two or more separate occasions to register for life.
Schimel said that offenders convicted of multiple counts of a sex offense needed to wear the lifetime GPS bracelets as part of their sex offender registration. Schimel’s interpretation was that multiple counts of a sex offense was equal to repeating the offense.
Nearly every conviction of a sex crime involves multiple counts, particularly child pornography cases where each image can be considered an additional count. Generally speaking, a person convicted of all of the counts they were charged with is not considered a repeat offender if the convictions occur on the same day in the same hearing for the same offense.
The Department of Corrections, acting on Schimel’s opinion, sent letters to hundreds of former offenders, many of whom had already completed their prison and parole sentences and were no longer under supervision. The letter said they had five days to put on the GPS monitoring bracelets and wear them continuously for life, or face years in prison and heavy fines.
In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in favor of a defendant named Corey T. Rector, who was challenging an attempt by the Department of Corrections to have him register for life as a sex offender.
Rector was convicted in 2018 of five counts of child pornography. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in Kenosha County. He was also required by the court to register as a sex offender for 15 years. The state asked Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell to amend the sentence because the state believed Rector needed to register for life.
Rossell denied the motion, saying Rector did not need to register for life because his convictions did not occur on separate occasions but rather during a single hearing on a single day. The Department of Corrections appealed that decision and it was eventually heard by the Supreme Court, which ruled against Schimel’s interpretation.
The Supreme Court decision said “the plain and unambiguous meaning of the phrase separate occasions … means that convictions occurring during the same hearing do not constitute convictions on separate occasions.”
As a result, Rector will not be required to register for life — and because the GPS program used the same interpretation and language, the Department of Corrections is forced to remove the bracelets from what could amount to hundreds of offenders.
Unshackled offender sheds ‘tears of joy’
On Tuesday, the Department of Corrections began sending technicians out to remove the GPS bracelets from the offenders ordered to wear them under Schimel’s interpretation.
“I was in tears of joy,” said Benjamin Braam, who had his bracelet removed Tuesday morning. “It was five years of hell. Five years of fighting. It feels like I’ve been released from prison again.”
Braam was discharged from prison in early 2018 without probation or parole, meaning he was free from the Department of Corrections. But in October of that year Braam received a notice from the state informing him of Schimel’s statute interpretation. Braam said the notice gave him five days to put on the GPS monitoring bracelet or he could be found non-compliant with the sex offender registry, which can carry penalties of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Braam fought the department’s decision in court and was one of four plaintiffs involved in state and federal lawsuits challenging the policy. When his lawsuit was dismissed, Braam thought that might be the end of the road for his challenge of the decision, and he contemplated leaving Wisconsin.
But the Supreme Court decision in the Rector case, which was unrelated to his own, set Braam free.
“It’s that feeling when you walk out that prison gate,” Braam said. “That’s what it is.”