Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reached a record low of just 2.8% in March, the state Department of Workforce Development announced Thursday.
That’s almost one percentage point lower than the national unemployment rate, which state officials say is a signal of a strong economic bounce-back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More people in the state are also working than ever before, according to Dennis Winters, DWD’s chief labor market economist. He said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon that 3,056,200 Wisconsinites were employed in March, “a record high.”
The state’s labor force participation rate was 66.5% last month, a slight increase from February, and 4.1% higher than the national rate, DWD officials said during the press briefing.
However, the low unemployment is highlighting the state, national and even international shortage of workers, Winters said.
He said “expectations are, at this point, that (the unemployment rate is) probably going to continue down at these levels and continue to depress the labor availability.”
Winters said recent increases in wages are also likely contributing to a shortage of workers, because many Wisconsin workers who previously held multiple jobs do not have to work as much to support their families.
He said the limited availability of workers will limit the state’s economic growth as a whole, but emphasized that this is an issue states are facing nationwide. To remedy this, he said Wisconsinites need more job training, greater access to affordable childcare and the state needs to work to reduce barriers to transportation so workers can get to their jobs.
Labor shortages aside, Winters reported that businesses across the state are “optimistic” about the state of the economy.