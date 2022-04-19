Wisconsin elected officials continue to debate how best to expand broadband access throughout the state — with the latest flashpoint being a Republican-authored bill vetoed last week by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
It’s an issue Evers said heading into 2022 he hoped could bring the two parties together. “I would say broadband and fixing the damn roads are part of that equation,” he told the Cap Times in December 2021.
Thus far, such common ground has been scarce.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, framed Evers’ veto as a demonstration of a preference for “urban cities” over “rural people.”
“My bill was another step toward dialing-in state investments in rural broadband expansion to specifically target communities that do not have any service or federal investments in broadband,” Marklein said in a statement.
Evers, in his veto message, said he opposed the bill because it would “allow internet service providers to block competition in rural and outlying areas of the state … potentially leaving residents with no service, inadequate service or unaffordable service for a longer period.”
What is the state’s broadband expansion grant program?
The program — created in 2013 — is designed “to encourage the deployment of advanced telecommunications capability in underserved areas of the state” by funding projects “intended to bring broadband service to unserved and underserved residents in Wisconsin,” according to the state Public Service Commission.
Through the program, providers, communities and organizations can receive grants to subsidize construction of broadband facilities.
Under current law, the PSC may only provide grants to eligible applicants in underserved areas.
“This would eliminate applications proposing to build in areas regarded as served,” according to the PSC.
The program defines an “underserved” area as one served by fewer than two broadband service providers providing a broadband service with a speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) for download transmission and 3 Mbps for upload transmission.
An “unserved” area is defined as one that is not served by an internet service provider offering fixed wireless or wired service with speeds of at least 5 Mbps for download transmission and 600 kilobits (Kbps) for upload transmission.
The PSC considers factors including availability of matching funds, public-private partnership opportunities, existing broadband service, project impact, scalability, economic development opportunities and effects on nearby areas in its evaluation of grant applications.
Typically, approved projects are given a two-year deadline (with opportunities for extension “for good cause”).
Since 2014, the program has awarded more than $72 million in grants and funded more than 260 projects, according to the PSC.
Why does this program exist?
According to the Federal Communications Commission’s 2021 Broadband Deployment Report, 6.8% of Wisconsinites — about 394,000 people — don’t have access to at least one “fixed, terrestrial broadband system” with download speeds of at least 25 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 3 Mbps (known as “25/3” service). The national average is 4.4%. Among those Wisconsinites, 97.7% live in rural areas.
Without fast, reliable internet service, simple tasks such as working, learning, paying bills and connecting with family can be difficult, if not impossible.
The state budget written by Republicans and signed into law by Evers included $125 million in bonding for broadband grant funding. Evers has also earmarked $100 million in federal stimulus grant funds for broadband expansion.
What’s in the bill?
The legislation, introduced by Marklein and Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, would change the way the state’s broadband expansion program is administered by the PSC.
Current law directs the PSC to provide grants to underserved areas. The bill would instead direct those grants to unserved areas. It would also change the definition of “unserved” areas to mean areas that are not served by an internet service provider that provides fixed wireless service or wired service with download speeds of 100 Mbps or greater and upload speeds of 20 Mbps or greater. That standard is known as “100/20” service.
The bill would require the commission to prioritize projects with matching funds of 50% or more, and projects capable of providing service with either combined download and upload speeds of 900 Mbps or greater, or download speeds of 450 Mbps or greater and upload speeds of 450 Mbps or greater. It would also require the PSC to provide technical assistance and educational tools for grant project development.
The legislation would also allow an internet service provider to challenge a grant if the ISP currently provides service to the area at minimum download and upload speeds, or if the ISP commits to completing a project to do so within two years. If the PSC determines such a challenge to be credible, it must reject the grant proposal.
Why do people support this legislation?
Wisconsin has made “tremendous progress” in broadband expansion, Marklein said in testimony to the Senate Committee on Utilities, Technology and Telecommunications in February. He argued the bill would keep the grant program “nimble.”
“We have reached most of the low-hanging fruit. We are now at the point where we need to focus our funds on the hard-to-reach locations,” Marklein said.
Wisconsin Cable Communications Association executive director Tom Moore has argued the current standards of the broadband expansion grant program are outdated.
“Imagine you need to travel between Madison and Milwaukee, but you are limited in your transportation options. Whereas others may be able to drive themselves or take a bus, your only options might be to walk or ride a bicycle,” Moore wrote in a recent op-ed.
“While many Wisconsinites have superb, or even decent, options for gaining access to the internet (as in wired service, as demonstrated by the car and bus options in this metaphor), many others are limited by inadequate service offerings (as in fixed service, as demonstrated by the bicycle and walking options)," Moore wrote.
To extend the metaphor, Moore continued, the program’s current requirements are akin to a person in the aforementioned scenario being denied a car loan “because it is determined that you already have adequate transportation options at your disposal: walking or riding a bike.”
“These updates are important because currently vast areas of the state with access to multiple fixed wireless providers are ineligible to receive broadband grants, meaning those areas’ residents will likely never have access to fast, reliable wired service,” More wrote. “In other words, they are doomed to a life of slow, unreliable internet access — a nearly unthinkable condition in our increasingly digital world.”
Other organizations registered in support of the bill include the Wisconsin Towns Association, the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Association, the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, the Wisconsin Soybean Association, the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, the Wisconsin Pork Association, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association, Charter Communications and NAIOP Wisconsin.
U.S. Cellular and Verizon registered in opposition of the proposal.
“My bill was supported by rural people, communities and the telecommunications providers who serve us in rural Wisconsin, as well as several of the large telecommunications providers who are working throughout the state,” Marklein said.
Why did Evers veto the bill?
Evers said in his veto message that he opposes codifying a speed definition for “unserved” areas because it could limit what the PSC can do in the future as technology evolves.
The governor also objected to the provision of the bill that would allow internet service providers to challenge and potentially block grants, arguing it could end up delaying broadband expansion and putting small businesses at a competitive disadvantage.
“In order to build out this infrastructure as quickly as possible, we need to support any entity that can do the job, and that includes the public sector as well as private sector companies that may not currently serve a specific area. Now is not the time to grant a competitive advantage to providers that have chosen not to deliver this service to these communities,” Evers wrote.
The bill was one of 28 vetoed by the governor last week, and more than 70 vetoed this month. Evers has vetoed 126 bills in total during this legislative session — more than any other session in modern Wisconsin legislative history, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.