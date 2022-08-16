A massive federal initiative dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act” has Wisconsin’s congressional delegation split — as it often is — along party lines.
Despite its name, several economic analyses have found the law won’t likely have any immediate effect on inflation — although it does include measures intended to reduce health care costs, counter climate change and reduce the national deficit.
Democratic President Joe Biden, who signed the bill into law Tuesday afternoon, said it will “lower costs for American families, combat the climate crisis, reduce the deficit, and finally make the largest corporations pay their fair share in taxes.”
The legislation — a scaled-down version of Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal — will allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on prescription drug prices, cap out-of-pocket drug expenses for seniors at $2,000 per year, extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, spend nearly $400 billion on efforts designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and boost funding for the Internal Revenue Service by $80 billion.
“It does help reduce costs for the American people,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan told reporters in Madison on Monday. “I think you have to remember, worldwide inflation has been worldwide inflation. We're trying to do something here in this country, and this will help the most in energy costs and health care costs.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore praised the measure as a “once-in-a-generation piece of legislation” that puts “people over politics.”
“While this legislation required compromises and is imperfect, I am so thrilled to support the Inflation Reduction Act, which will have a positive impact on my constituents and millions of other Americans,” Moore said in a statement.
The legislation implements a 15% minimum tax on corporations that make more than $1 billion per year, along with a 1% tax on stock buybacks. Those tax increases, in addition to bolstered IRS enforcement, are designed to direct $300 billion toward deficit reduction.
Pocan’s neighbor to the east — Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil — criticized the bill as “new reckless spending,” a tax increase and an investment in “pet projects” rather than inflation reduction. Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany called it a “tax-and-spending bonanza.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher accused Democrats of “trying to gaslight the American people into believing that the purpose of this bill is to reduce inflation.”
“The purpose of this bill is to raise taxes on hardworking Americans and spend hundreds of billions of dollars on expanding the Boomer-built bureaucracy — from doubling the size of the IRS to creating a whole host of progressive, Green New Deal programs,” Gallagher said in a statement. “This is a massive mistake that won’t do anything to ease inflation, but will do long-term damage to the economy."
An analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that the Inflation Reduction Act would have a “negligible effect on inflation” in the current calendar year. In 2023, CBO estimated, inflation would be “between 0.1 percentage point lower and 0.1 percentage point higher under the bill than it would be under current law.”
Another analysis, from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, estimated that the law will reduce deficits by $264 billion over the next decade and have a “very modest impact on inflation” during the same time period. The Penn Wharton analysis projected a 4.1% reduction in the national debt by 2040.
Biden and other supporters of the measure have pointed to an Aug. 2 letter from 126 U.S. economists (including several Nobel laureates and former government officials) urging the bill’s passage.
“This historic legislation makes crucial investments in energy, health care, and in shoring up the nation’s tax system. These investments will fight inflation and lower costs for American families while setting the stage for strong, stable, and broadly-shared long-term economic growth,” the economists wrote.
While Democrats praised the bill’s enactment — Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler called it a “gamechanger for Wisconsin families” — Republicans continue to hammer them on the country’s record-high inflation.
Biden’s approval rating has suffered as costs have soared — and according to a Sunday CNN report, aides to Gov. Tony Evers urged the president to stay away from Wisconsin late last month. An Evers spokesperson declined comment to the Cap Times on the report, but told WisPolitics.com that the governor is “always happy to welcome President Biden to Wisconsin.”
The CNN report noted that Biden’s numbers have started to creep up as gas prices fall and his administration can point to additional policy wins, including the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Pocan — who told reporters he is “glad to campaign with (Biden) anytime” — said he expects the president’s numbers to continue to improve.
A FiveThirtyEight calculation of several polls measuring Biden’s approval rating set it at 40.2% as of Tuesday morning.
Pocan chalked up Biden’s slump to a “general dissatisfaction” with the country as it has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Reopening all at once … has caused global supply chain issues that we still feel every day in businesses across the district,” he said. “But if you actually look at what (Biden has) done, it's been very substantial. And I think you're going to start seeing that tide turn.”
Among Wisconsin voters, the most recent measure of Biden’s approval rating came from a Marquette University Law School poll released in June, when it was 40%. A new poll is slated for release on Wednesday.