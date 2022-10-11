Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact.
Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
The ultimate goal of the Flex Lane is to make traffic flow more quickly on the popular and often congested highway, and it has done just that, according to WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson.
“Our data shows that travel time reliability has improved along the Beltline by about 30%,” Thompson said in a podcast on Oct. 5. “That’s a significant result. With the Flex Lane, we are alleviating congestion on the Beltline, which enhances safety and mobility for drivers who use it every day for work or business.”
The Madison Beltline inside median shoulders, typically used when cars break down or need to pull over, have now been improved for the additional travel lane from east of the Whitney Way exit to the I-39/90 interchange. Over the summer, crews also resurfaced the pavement, improved drainage deficiencies and replaced the existing median barrier wall.
Rush hour drivers are noticing the difference.
In a Cap Times letter to the editor, Madison resident Tawsif Anam said the Flex Lanes have helped ease traffic congestion — that is, when they’re being used correctly.
Elizabeth Schneider, an engineer with the WisDOT Bureau of Traffic Operations, said there have been drivers using the Flex Lanes when they are closed.
“Unfortunately this has led to several crashes that have blocked a Flex Lane which has delayed its opening for peak hour traffic,” Schneider said in an email, and encouraged drivers to reference Flex Lane in Wisconsin for a refresher on how to drive in the lanes.
Thompson said even when the lanes are open, drivers need to adhere to the 55 MPH speed limit.
In addition to non-peak travel times, Flex Lanes close when a stalled vehicle or crash is present in the left shoulder. This is for the safety of the first responders and disabled vehicle and drivers. Freeway message signs are used to communicate to drivers when a vehicle, crash or debris is blocking the Flex Lane and preventing it from being opened.
Some drivers have seen the closed Flex Lanes being used to speed past other vehicles. While the Dane County’s Sheriff Office did not comment on any enforcement efforts, WisDOT’s Traffic Management Center said they’ve seen “good compliance” when the lanes are closed.
“Through education and through enforcement, we can reduce the amount of traffic-related crashes or breakdowns that could happen on the Beltline, which keeps everyone traveling in our county,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the podcast. “(The Flex Lane) is designed for drivers traveling at the speed limit or below the speed limit — it is not an express lane, it's not a passing lane and it's definitely not a speed lane. Just keep that in mind as you're traveling on that and be sure to follow the directions on the signs.”
With close to 120,000 vehicles on the Beltline every day connecting from one side of Madison to the other, part-time shoulder use is becoming a more popular way to alleviate congestion. It's a move seen in many big cities across the state, like Chicago and throughout Ohio and Michigan — meant to accommodate a growing population.
But it’s not the same as a carpool lane.
The Flex Lanes can be used by any vehicle, regardless of occupancy levels. Large trucks are not permitted in the Flex Lane when it’s open.
Schneider said regular commuters might be familiar with the presence of the Dane County sheriff deputy who patrols the Beltline every weekday and helps clear the lanes for opening.
The Flex Lanes have also helped ease congestion for special events, like last week’s World Dairy Expo and before and after several Badgers football games.