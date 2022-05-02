The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council, an association of five unions representing 9,000 construction craft workers across the state, endorsed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday in his reelection bid.
The endorsement came on the same day the Evers campaign announced a $3.5 million ad buy — a sizable investment that hints at another strong few months of fundraising for the incumbent governor — which will begin airing on TVs across the state on Tuesday.
Speaking from WDLC’s apprenticeship and training center in DeForest, John Schmitt, the group’s president, said the organization “wholeheartedly endorses” Evers for a second term in the governor’s mansion.
Schmitt boasted about Evers’ first term, citing road repairs, his declaration of construction workers as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s commitment to getting people vaccinated against the coronavirus as some of the reasons why he deserves a second term.
“But we recognize that the work of this governor isn't done,” he said. “And what I talked about is simply a down payment in the bigger investment in Wisconsin working families.”
Evers said he was honored to have the support of WLDC and its members. The governor said training centers like WLDC’s offer an important alternative to four-year college degrees that can provide Wisconsinites with high-paying, in-demand jobs.
Also on Monday, the governor released the TV ad that will begin airing Tuesday.
“Folks, there’s too much division in politics today,” Evers says in the ad. “That’s why I’m focused on bringing people together to get the results that matter.”
While speaking to reporters in DeForest after the WDLC event, Evers brushed off questions about how he can claim to bring people together while he maintains a frail relationship with the Republican leaders of the Legislature.
He also dismissed a question about whether the heavy ad buy, while he doesn’t have an opponent, is in response to heavy GOP spending against him.
“I’ve never taken anything for granted,” Evers said. “I think we have a good story to tell, and we’re going to tell it.
He continued: “This wasn't in response to ads or money on the other side. I've had good financial support from local folks in the state of Wisconsin and we feel an obligation to tell the story. Simple as that.”