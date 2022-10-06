With just over a month until Election Day, a Waukesha County judge on Thursday made yet another change to Wisconsin’s voting rules, this time ordering that voters cannot “spoil” previously submitted absentee ballots and submit new ones.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a Republican who served as attorney general from 2015 to 2019, made the order in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Nancy Kormanik, a Brookfield resident, by Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a conservative group co-founded by a series of high-profile Republicans.
The lawsuit, filed last month, contended that clerks allowing voters to spoil their absentee ballots violates state law. Ballot “spoiling” rose to prominence ahead of August’s primary election, in which major candidates for both governor and U.S. Senate dropped out of the race but still appeared on the ballot.
On Aug. 1, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance to the state’s almost 2,000 municipal clerks — who are responsible for administering elections in Wisconsin — about how to allow voters to spoil earlier cast ballots and submit replacement ones. Schimel, siding with the conservative group Thursday, ordered WEC to withdraw that guidance.
Schimel’s decision on Thursday was the latest change to Wisconsin voting practices made by courts in the state. Since President Joe Biden narrowly defeated former President Donald Trump in the state in 2020, Wisconsin’s voting laws have been met with a flurry of lawsuits.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, for example, ruled in July that clerks could not allow voters to cast their absentee ballots via unmanned, secured drop boxes.
More recently, a different Waukesha County judge ruled in September that municipal clerks can’t fill in missing information from absentee ballot envelopes — a practice known as “curing” ballots. Under Wisconsin law, absentee ballots must be submitted with a witness signature and address, and clerks for years had been allowed to make small corrections to witness addresses.