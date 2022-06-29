Wisconsin is “in a state of chaos” in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday.
“Our Legislature has refused to take any action to update the 19th century law that remains on the books. For the time being, the possibility that somebody could be prosecuted is still there. Our suit will resolve that issue, but in the meantime, abortion providers like Planned Parenthood have stopped providing services. So the way that somebody would obtain a safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin isn't available right now,” Kaul told reporters at the state Capitol.
Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block enforcement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban following the high court’s Friday ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson. The ruling — which overturned the court’s previous decisions in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — rendered abortion illegal in Wisconsin and 20 other states.
The Democrats’ lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
The case will be heard by a Dane County Circuit Court judge, but is expected to work its way up to the state Supreme Court, where conservative justices hold a 4-3 majority.
In the meantime, Kaul said, he expects to see “a lot of people traveling out of the state of Wisconsin to Minnesota or to Illinois” — states where abortion is legal. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has said it will help patients coordinate that travel.
'Clear conflict'
Kaul said he believes his legal argument is strong, noting that Department of Justice attorneys have identified several areas where there is “clear conflict” between the language of the ban and the language of more recent abortion laws. For example, he noted, while the 1849 law only makes exceptions to save the life of the mother, the 1985 law makes exceptions for both the life and health of the mother.
“I think that we are right on the law,” Kaul said. “I’m obviously aware of the makeup of the state Supreme Court, and we've lost some cases there. But we've also won some really significant cases there.
“We're going to make our best argument. We'll see how things shake out.”
The “chaos” extends beyond abortion access, Kaul said, adding that the DOJ has started receiving questions from sexual assault nurse examiners about whether they can recommend victims take emergency contraception like Plan B or Ella. (Emergency contraception primarily works by delaying or preventing ovulation, or in some cases by preventing fertilization).
Both Kaul and state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, chided Republican lawmakers for rejecting Evers’ call to take up legislation to repeal the state’s abortion ban last week.
“This chaos has been caused by the majority party here in Wisconsin's Legislature. And frankly, that is disgusting. There are people's lives on the line here, and this confusion is just part of their playbook, unfortunately,” Agard told reporters.
Looking back
The two Democrats took questions from reporters after a news conference announcing the launch of a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system.
Asked whether they blame members of their own party for not voting to eliminate the abortion ban when Democrats had control of state government (the party held the governor’s office and led both chambers of the Legislature in 2009 and 2010), Kaul said he wishes it had been done.
Democratic lawmakers have introduced versions of the legislation multiple times without success, including during that two-year period. According to a 2018 Isthmus report, efforts to repeal the ban date as far back as the 1970s, shortly after Roe was decided. The issue was raised again while Democrats had political control of the legislative and executive branches in the late 2000s, but there were several Democratic lawmakers in office at the time who opposed abortion.
“I wish they had repealed it in the past, and I know that there were a few legislators who prevented it from being repealed. What I can tell you is that I wasn't certainly serving in office; Sen. Agard wasn't. And if they want to bring this to the floor today. I'm confident that you will see Democratic legislators across the board (vote to) pass it,” Kaul said. “I mean, this is a problem we can solve in a couple of hours. They just need to come into session and take this up. So I do wish that the law had been changed in the past, but the people who are here now weren't here then.”
'The rule of law will prevail'
Republican lawmakers and candidates have been critical of the Democrats’ lawsuit, along with Kaul’s previous statements that he will not use any DOJ resources to enforce the state’s abortion ban. Iit is up to local district attorneys to make prosecution decisions.
"Abortion isn’t health care and for the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just as wrong as the original Roe v. Wade decision over 50 years ago,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a statement. “I’m confident our courts will see through their tactics and uphold the law."
Both Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow — the two candidates in the GOP attorney general primary — weighed in against the lawsuit.
"The attorney general’s job is to uphold the law, not work to overturn it," Jarchow said in a statement criticizing the lawsuit. "This is simply another election year stunt to gin up the Democrats’ demoralized base. It won’t work. The rule of law will prevail."
The lawsuit is “a political stunt with dubious legal standing,” Toney said in a statement.
“If Kaul thought his lawsuit had validity he would have asked for an injunction or temporary restraining order, but he didn’t, because once again Kaul is wrong on the law,” Toney said.
Of the three Wisconsin counties where clinics that provided abortions are located, district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties have said they won’t enforce the ban. Sheboygan County’s district attorney has said he will prosecute violations of the law.
Republicans vying for the chance to unseat Evers in November have vowed to enforce the ban and to fire any local district attorneys or sheriffs who do not enforce it.
Under Wisconsin law, a governor can remove a district attorney “for cause” (defined as “inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct, or malfeasance in office”).
Kaul told reporters Wednesday he doesn’t believe a disagreement over policy rises to that level.
“I disagree with (the Sheboygan County district attorney) on that approach, Kaul said. “But I don't think we should have a system where the governor can, whenever he or she disagrees with somebody like a DA, just remove them.”