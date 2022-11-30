The number of deer harvested during Wisconsin’s nine-day gun season was up 14.4% from last year and 8% above the five-year average, according to preliminary figures released by the state Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday.
Hunters registered 203,295 deer during the gun hunt, which ran from Nov. 19-27. Of those, 98,397 were bucks and 104,898 were antlerless. Since archery seasons opened on Sept. 17, hunters have registered a total of 301,540 deer.
DNR deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl said hunters benefited from favorable weather conditions, snow on the ground and relatively little standing corn (depriving deer of hiding opportunities).
“In general, everything was pointing in the right direction (for hunters),” Pritz told reporters.
The state sold licenses to hunters from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 21 countries. In total this year, the state has sold 795,072 gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses. That’s a 1.6% decrease from last year.
“On average, big game hunters spend about $304 per hunter, per trip. So when you think about that, with just right around 600,000 gun deer hunters specifically coming to Wisconsin… that dollar amount adds up quickly,” said DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director Eric Lobner. “Not only do these expenditures … have a significant impact on our local economies across the state, but they're also a huge driver in conservation dollars.”
Hunting and fishing license sales contribute to the management of public lands, management and protection of endangered wildlife, funding for research and more. A 2016 DNR study referenced by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that “nearly 90% of the state’s fish and wildlife budget comes from state licenses and federal excise taxes purchased or paid by hunters, anglers, trappers and shooters.”
The DNR divides the state into four deer management zones based on habitats. All four zones saw harvest increases this year, the largest coming from the central forest zone (which includes portions of Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, Wood and Clark counties) at 30.6%. The portion of Adams County located within the central farmland zone led the state in deer killed per square mile, at 12.
This year’s gun deer season resulted in eight firearm-involved injuries, one of which was fatal, according to the DNR. Four of the injuries were self-inflicted; of the other four, three occurred among members of the same hunting party.
On Nov. 20, an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Green Lake County when a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the backseat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged, striking the boy. He was transported via Med Flight to a hospital, where he died.
According to the DNR, the state has seen an average of 6.4 hunting incidents over the last decade, and had no fatalities in six of those 10 years.
“We want our folks to continue to hunt safe (and) hunt smart,” said Major April Dombrowski, DNR recreational safety section chief.
Hunters have a few more opportunities before the year ends. The muzzleloader season started Monday and ends Dec. 7. The four-day antlerless-only gun season runs Dec. 8-11, and certain counties will have another antlerless-only season Dec. 24-Jan. 1. Some counties also have extended archery seasons through the end of January.