Wisconsin's health care workforce experienced unprecedented vacancy rates in 2021, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association released Wednesday.
The report primarily attributes the trend to an aging workforce and a wave of resignations and retirements influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our health care workforce has shouldered an enormous professional, mental and emotional burden over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are understandably drained. They have cared for us through extremely challenging circumstances and at a time when their own ranks were depleted by illness and burnout," said WHA Senior Vice President of Workforce and Clinical Practice Ann Zenk in a statement.
"Wisconsin’s health care workers now more than ever deserve our understanding and commitment as we together seek to fill gaps between workforce supply and demand in order to maintain our state’s high-quality care."
COVID-19 — and all its variants — exacerbated existing trends in the health care workforce, especially the changing and increasing demands for care among an aging population, the report found.
According to census data, Wisconsin's population growth is declining as its population ages. People under age 18 are outnumbered by people ages 47-64 by about 10%.
The need for health care services increases with age — which means as a significant portion of Wisconsin's population ages, it requires a larger health care workforce.
The pandemic also accelerated the arrival and effects of the state's nursing shortage, the report found.
While hospital workforce vacancy rates were relatively stable in 2020, gaps started to widen rapidly in 2021. The WHA tracks vacancy rates for 17 positions including certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, physician assistants and advanced practice nurses.
From September 2020 to September 2021, vacancy rates increased in 13 of the 17 positions the organization tracked. For the first time since 2005, registered nurse vacancy rates hit double digits, at about 11%.
The highest vacancy rates were in frontline positions: RNs, CNAs, surgical techs, respiratory therapists and licensed practical nurses.
"Addressing the health care workforce shortage that has been building in Wisconsin and which has been exacerbated by COVID-19 will require a concerted and sustained strategy involving health care organizations, educators and policy makers that encourages, supports and advances health care workers in their pursuit of fulfilling and meaningful careers,” said WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding in a statement.
The organization offered a variety of recommendations to address its workforce issues.
The state should continue to pursue public-private partnerships like "Grow Our Own" grants, which have expanded Graduate Medical Education program class sizes and created new rural clinic training sites. According to the WHA, by 2023, these grants will create 136 additional GME residency positions in Wisconsin.
The WHA also supports policies that would expand practice opportunities for positions they believe are currently limited from performing to the full extent that their training could allow, along with streamlining licensing requirements they see as too complex or too slow.
Expanding access to telehealth, reducing regulatory barriers when possible, addressing drivers of burnout and bolstering the state's public health infrastructure were other recommendations offered by the organization.
"Going forward, Wisconsin’s hospitals and health systems must be able to accommodate the COVID-19 peaks and valleys in demand while meeting the health care needs of the communities they serve — needs that cannot be suspended if COVID-19 surges persist. This will require a workforce that can flex to demand in new ways and will require innovation in recruitment, retention, education, regulation and reimbursement for a new generation of workers," the report stated.