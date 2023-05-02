The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in a 6-1 decision that a hospital could not be forced to provide the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient.
Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the court’s four conservative members, dissented.
The case was brought by Allen Gahl, who holds power of attorney for his uncle, John Zingsheim. Gahl sued Aurora Health Care in October 2021, while Zingsheim was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19.
After learning about ivermectin through his own research, Gahl obtained a prescription from Dr. Edward Hagen, a retired OB-GYN — but Aurora declined to administer the drug to Zingsheim because “the use of ivermectin in the treatment of John Zingsheim's COVID-19 symptoms does not meet the standard of care for treatment."
Although the drug has gained popularity among some conservative circles, the Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19, and has warned that large doses can be dangerous and even fatal for humans.
Certain formulations of ivermectin are used to prevent or treat parasites in animals. In specific doses and formulations, the FDA has approved the drug for human use in treating some parasitic worms, head lice and some skin conditions. Ivermectin "has not been shown to be safe or effective" for treating or preventing COVID-19, according to the FDA.
The Supreme Court upheld the findings of an appeals court, which had previously ruled that Gahl failed to point to any law that would allow a patient (or someone acting on their behalf) to compel a health care provider to provide treatment the provider deems “below the standard of care,” or any law that could force Aurora to work with an outside provider to administer the treatment.