Democratic lawmakers on Thursday introduced gun control measures that would expand background checks for firearm sales, create a red flag law to temporarily remove firearms from certain people and offer a sales tax exemption for anyone who buys a new gun safe.
The bills, which have been introduced in prior legislative sessions and were stripped out of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal in May, face a tough path to becoming law. Republicans have been staunch opponents of similar legislation in recent years.
Lawmakers were joined by Attorney General Josh Kaul in the Assembly chambers Thursday to once again push for action on gun control.
“For years now, Republicans in the Legislature have blocked any meaningful common sense action on gun safety, and inaction is acceptance of the status quo,” Kaul said. “And we are here to say that the status quo on gun violence in Wisconsin and this country is unacceptable. And we need the Legislature finally to step up and take action in this legislative session.”
The three bills would take steps that Democrats said have bipartisan support among voters, which they hope will translate to their Republican colleagues in the Capitol.
Current law mandates that federally licensed gun dealers must complete a background check on a prospective buyer before selling a firearm. The first measure would require gun purchasers to undergo a background check for all firearm purchases in Wisconsin. The bill is aimed at closing what Democrats say is a “dangerous loophole” in the law, given that people who buy firearms at gun shows, from online vendors or via private, person-to-person firearm sales, do not have to undergo a background check.
The second measure would provide an avenue for police, as well as family and household members, to ask a court for an extreme risk protection order to allow someone’s firearms to be temporarily seized. Such measures are often referred to as “red flag laws,” which are widely popular with members of the public. A 2022 Marquette University Law School poll found that 81% of Wisconsinites would support implementing a red flag law in Wisconsin.
The third proposal would create a tax exemption on the sale of gun safes, trigger locks and gun barrel locks. Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said Thursday that using the safety equipment is “one of the simplest, most common sense things that a responsible gun owner can do to keep their weapon from either being used in a crime or being unwittingly used by a child who has found that weapon.”
Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, said she was proud to endorse the “long, long, long overdue legislative effort to end gun violence” in Wisconsin.
“One of the greatest threats to (the) safety and well being of our communities today is gun violence,” Stubbs said.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has blocked recent efforts to implement gun control or gun safety legislation in Wisconsin.
Spokespeople for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, the Legislature’s Republican leaders, did not immediately respond to questions about the gun control measures Thursday.
In the 2019-20 and 2021-22 legislative sessions, Democrats introduced at least 30 gun control or gun safety measures, from bans on untraceable “ghost guns” to universal background checks on all firearm purchases. All have failed to pass the Legislature.
Since January 2019, Wisconsin has experienced at least 45 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks police and news reports and other publicly available information. The group defines “mass shooting” as a shooting that has “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”
Meanwhile, Republican legislators have proposed bills to loosen restrictions on guns.
In April, Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and state Sen. Cory Tomczyk, R-Mosinee, introduced a bill that would allow Wisconsin school boards to permit licensed school employees to carry a concealed firearm, creating an exception to the state’s current gun-free school zone law. Under current law, with the exception of law enforcement, knowingly possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school is a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.
“The vision of the bill is to empower (school boards) to have these discussions to decide how they best want to protect their kids,” Allen said. “It simply gives them the option to do what the bill proposes, and that is to have them set up their own internal policies that might authorize school district employees to conceal carry a firearm on school property.”
Evers said he would veto the bill if it passed the Legislature.
The governor proposed multiple gun control and gun safety measures in his 2023-25 biennial budget, including universal background checks on all firearm transfers and a red flag law.
“We cannot accept that gun violence just happens,” Evers said at a press conference in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022 that left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead. “Enough has been enough for too damn long already.”
The Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Finance removed those measures from its budget proposal last month.