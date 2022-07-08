After passing on his own 2022 bid, Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson is backing construction magnate Tim Michels in Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary.
"Tim will fight to make Wisconsin the best place to live, work and play just as I did when I was governor," Thompson said in a statement. "Tim has bold plans to reduce crime, improve schools, restore integrity to our elections and put our economy back on track."
Thompson, who most recently served as interim president of the UW System, decided in April not to pursue a fifth term as governor. He was first elected to lead the state in 1986, and was reelected to serve a record four terms.
He left his post as the state’s chief executive in 2001 to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in former President George W. Bush's administration
The former governor praised the construction company Michels' parents built: "Dale and Ruth built a great Wisconsin company and were my friends. Their sons, Pat, Kevin, and Tim have grown Michels Corp into one of the largest construction companies in America."
Michels has also earned former President Donald Trump's backing, landing an endorsement early last month.
"Tommy knows Wisconsin and Wisconsin knows Tommy. I am happy the governor who reformed welfare and developed the first school choice program in America is now on our team," Michels said in a statement. "We continue to gain momentum, but we are not done yet."
On the same day, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch rolled out a list of nearly 60 Republican state lawmakers backing her gubernatorial bid.
Some names on the 58-member list include: Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Sen. Alberta Darling, Sen. Van Wanggaard, Sen. Steve Nass, Rep. Tyler August, Rep. John Macco, Rep. Jim Steineke, Rep. Donna Rozar, Rep. Scott Allen and Rep. Mark Born.
“Many of these legislators championed and fought for historic conservative reforms while Rebecca was lieutenant governor, including Act 10, Right to Work, the repeal of prevailing wage, statewide school choice, voter ID, and the elimination of the state property tax. Many are new, ready for a new era of conservative reform,” the campaign wrote in a statement.
According to a Marquette University Law School poll released late last month, Kleefisch and Michaels are neck-and-neck — Michels earned 27% support of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch garnered support from 26% of voters. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, earned support from just 3% of respondents.
Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Tuesday,