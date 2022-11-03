Candidate and outside group spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election reached an all-time high in 2022, breaking the previous spending record on a governor’s race in the state by more than $20 million.
That’s according to a new report, released Thursday, from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit watchdog group that tracks spending in state-level races in Wisconsin.
With less than a week until Election Day, candidate campaigns and outside “express advocacy groups,” which “explicitly tell people who to vote for,” have combined to spend $114.6 million, the report found. That’s a 23% increase from the previous spending record of $93.03 million, which came in 2018.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24, seven candidates for governor — split among parties — combined to spend $69.4 million, the report found.
“Candidate spending was led by the two major party candidates for governor on the Nov. 8 ballot, with incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers dropping $36.98 million and GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels spending $24.47 through Oct. 24,” according to the report.
Other candidates, including the Republicans Michels defeated in the Aug. 9 primary, as well as an independent candidate who will appear on the ballot but has dropped out of the race, also contributed to the $69.4 million figure.
Express advocacy groups have spent $45.3 million on the gubernatorial race, WDC found. Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, which is run by the Republican Governors Association, has spent almost $9.3 million attacking Evers, the report found. Americans for Prosperity, which was created by GOP mega-donors David and Charles Koch, has spent almost $5.4 million supporting Michels.
A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund, a Democratic-aligned group, has spent $5.1 million to attack Michels.
The spending totals do not include “several million dollars” from issue ad groups, “which can also raise and spend unlimited amounts of money on elections” but don’t have to report their spending, according to the report.
A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday found Evers and Michels tied at 48% each among likely voters. Election Day is Tuesday.