It might not be a normal field trip —or a Magic School Bus — but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will launch a 10-day bus trip throughout the state on Oct. 27.
The Democratic governor, a former educator and statewide Superintendent of Public Instruction, is set to travel the state in a school bus. This will be his "Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour," according to Evers' campaign.
The governor "has worked to bring people from both parties together around common sense solutions that have made Wisconsin stronger," Evers' campaign manager, Cassi Fenili, said in a statement.
"From fixing the damn roads to funding our schools, Gov. Evers is getting things done for working families," the statement said. "Gov. Evers has protected our democracy and fought to uphold the will of the people on abortion access. ... Gov. Evers knows there’s more work to do."
Evers is set to travel the state with other Democratic candidates, including state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, the party's nominee for lieutenant governor. The tour is scheduled to run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.
In a Marquette University Law School poll released last week, Evers held a slim lead — inside the margin of error — over his Republican challenger, construction executive Tim Michels.
The poll found Evers leading Michels 47% to 46% among likely voters.
In a statement responding to the poll, Michels campaign manager Patrick McNulty said the campaign “looks forward to carrying this momentum to Election Day.”
“The more people are reminded of Tony Evers’ failures, the more they coalesce around Tim Michels,” McNulty said.
Evers spokesperson Kayla Anderson said “this latest Marquette poll shows what we’ve known all along. This will be one of the most competitive races in the country and we aren’t taking anything for granted.”
She added that “Wisconsinites recognize that Gov. Evers cares about people like them.”
In the poll, Michels appeared to have gained ground on the governor among independent voters. In August, Evers led Michels 49% to 38% among independent voters. Last week's poll revealed that Michels had surpassed Evers, leading the governor 44% to 43%.
Those sometimes unpredictable independent voters were more concerned about the state's public schools than any other issue, the poll found, with 71% saying they were concerned about Wisconsin's public schools.
Evers' decision to board a yellow school bus amid the final days of the campaign, something tens of thousands of students do across Wisconsin each day, could be a reminder to voters of his roots as a teacher, and a reminder of his pledge to be the "education governor." Evers will face Michels in the Nov. 8 election.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this report.