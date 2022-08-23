Republican legislative leaders said Monday that a lawsuit filed against them by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, over the state’s 1849 abortion ban should be thrown out.
Attorneys for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and state Senate President Chris Kapenga said in a court filing that the lawsuit against them should be dismissed because they aren’t capable of enforcing the law. Under the state’s 1849 statute, district attorneys are the ones responsible for enforcing the criminal ban.
The GOP leaders also argued Evers and Kaul didn’t have standing in the case since they aren’t private citizens in fear of facing a lawsuit.
Evers and Kaul filed the lawsuit in June just days after the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the court’s landmark decision guaranteeing the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The lawsuit contends that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the ban, which was unenforceable for almost 50 years under Roe.
“The Wisconsin statutes contain two sets of criminal laws that directly conflict with each other if both are applied to abortion. In these circumstances, it is well settled that the older law cannot be enforced,” Kaul argued in the legal challenge.
The pre-Roe ban and the laws enacted after the landmark court ruling “directly conflict if both were applied to abortion,” Kaul wrote.
“Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not. Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not. These are exactly the circumstances where courts hold that the older law may not be enforced — particularly when that law imposes criminal sanctions,” he continued. “Wisconsin abortion providers cannot be held to two sets of diametrically opposed laws, and the Wisconsin people deserve clarity.”
GOP leaders rejected that claim, writing if the abortion ban “conflicted with later enactments, or was strictly construed to do so, the correct judicial ‘fix’ would not be … a sweeping declaration that the statute is entirely ‘unenforceable as applied to abortions.’”
“In cases where any of Wisconsin’s statutory provisions conflict, courts do not simply void one or more of them; instead, they apply the familiar ‘rule of statutory construction in Wisconsin where two statutes relate to the same subject matter ... that the specific statute controls over the general statute,’” the Republican leaders continued. “The more specific (statute) would thus govern abortions performed after viability, and the more general (1849 ban) would govern all other abortions.”
The lawsuit could work its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 4-3 majority. But that could change next April, when the balance of the court might shift following an election to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.