A conservative Wisconsin law firm is asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency intervention to stop Democratic President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program from taking effect.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty on Wednesday filed an emergency application with the nation’s high court seeking an injunction on the program pending further court proceedings. Biden’s plan, which would cancel thousands of dollars of student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers, is set to take effect on Sunday. Applications for the program officially went live this week.
WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement that it is “critical” that the Supreme Court weigh in before the program takes effect.
WILL sued Biden and the U.S. Education Department earlier this month on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The lawsuit alleges the executive branch didn’t have the authority to create the program without congressional approval, and that it violates the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause by placing an emphasis on the program’s likelihood to “narrow the racial wealth gap.”
The lawsuit was tossed by a federal judge earlier this month. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said the Brown County Taxpayers Association didn’t have standing to bring the challenge simply because they are U.S. taxpayers.
The case is currently before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but WILL is seeking to bypass that step with an emergency action from the Supreme Court.
“The assault on our separation of powers — and upon the principle that the spending power is vested solely in Congress — is extraordinary, and perhaps unprecedented,” WILL attorneys wrote in their application to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. “We are witnessing a gargantuan increase in the national debt accomplished by a complete disregard for limitations on the constitutional spending authority.”
The debt relief plan was enacted under the federal HEROES Act, a 2003 law that allowed the executive branch to forgive student loan debt during a national emergency. The law was enacted during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars shortly after 9/11.
The Biden administration argues the national emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic justifies usage of the HEROES Act to enact the president’s debt forgiveness program. WILL argues the Biden administration’s actions go too far.
The White House has also touted the program’s likelihood to narrow the racial wealth gap and advance racial equity — statements WILL argues demonstrate an “improper racial motive” in violation of the constitutional guarantee of equal protection.
Biden’s plan will eliminate $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individual borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Low-income students with Pell Grants will have an additional $10,000 erased. The plan also extends the pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in place since 2020, through the end of the year.
According to data from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s SSTAR Lab (Student Success Through Applied Research), more than 715,000 Wisconsin residents owe an average of $32,230 in federal student loan debt.