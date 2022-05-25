Dean Knudson, a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, will resign after serving almost five years on the commission, he announced Wednesday.
Speaking at a meeting scheduled to elect the commission’s next chair, Knudson said he would continue to serve until Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appoints his successor.
During his remarks, Knudson said, “I will put my conservative record against anyone in the state of Wisconsin, and yet, now I’ve been branded a RINO (Republican in name only).”
Knudson said he’s received that brand because “two of my core values are to practice service above self and to display personal integrity.”
He continued: “And to me, that integrity demands acknowledging the truth even when the truth is painful. In this case, the painful truth is that President (Donald) Trump lost the election in 2020. Lost the election in Wisconsin in 2020. And the loss was not due to election fraud.”
Knudson also took an indirect jab at fellow GOP commissioner Robert Spindell, who is vying to be WEC’s next chair. Spindell was one of 10 Republicans in the state who posed as a false elector for former President Donald Trump.
“Unfortunately now, elected officials, appointed officials and candidates at the highest levels in my party have refused to believe that President Trump lost,” he said. “Even worse, some have peddled misinformation and perpetuated falsehoods about the 2020 election.”
In accordance with commission rules, only Knudson and Spindell are eligible to replace current chair Ann Jacobs, a Democrat. Those rules dictate that the role of chair alternates between the two parties every two years.
“It's been made clear to me … from the highest levels of the Republican Party in Wisconsin, that there was a deep desire that I not be chair,” Knudson said.
On Wednesday, Knudson urged his fellow commissioners to wait until his replacement takes the seat to hold the election for the next chair. Spindell disagreed, and then delivered a short speech about why he was the right member to become chair.
In that speech, Spindell appeared to endorse the idea of dissolving the commission and handing its duties to the Wisconsin secretary of state, as some Republicans running for governor have suggested. The secretary of state in Wisconsin has had nothing to do with election oversight since 1974.
Ultimately, commissioners voted 5-1 to postpone the election of the next chair to the morning of June 10, giving Vos a narrow window to appoint Knudson’s replacement.
Knudson, a former state representative, was instrumental in the legislation that created the elections commission in 2015. He and Vos authored the proposal to split the state’s previous election oversight body, the Government Accountability Board, into two commissions (WEC and the Wisconsin Ethics Commission).
Knudson said GAB was a “failed experiment.”
On Wednesday, he defended WEC.
“The commission is heavily under attack,” he said. “With many voices calling for it to be dissolved and something else put in its place — I actually think it should be retained.”
The person Vos appoints to replace Knudson will be eligible to serve as chair. A vote among the six commissioners on June 10 will determine whether that new member, or Spindell, serves as the body’s next chair.