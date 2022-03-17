The chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and two other state employees on Thursday joined a lawsuit challenging the validity of subpoenas issued by Michael Gableman, the GOP-backed attorney leading a taxpayer funded review of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Ann Jacobs, the Democratic chair of WEC; a technical services employee of WEC and Trina Zanow, the chief information officer of the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Enterprise Technology were all allowed to join the lawsuit Thursday. They will be represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
During a virtual hearing Thursday morning, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford rejected arguments from attorneys representing Gableman, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections Chair Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, that the three should not be allowed to join the lawsuit.
“No case was cited by the defendants to support their position that these parties should not be added,” Lanford said shortly before allowing the three additional parties to join the case.
Jacobs, the technical aide and Zanow join WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe and Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based immigrants rights group, in challenging the validity of the subpoenas.
The subpoenas were issued by Gableman — a conservative former state Supreme Court justice that recently told an Assembly committee that he voted for Donald Trump in 2020 — as part of his probe of the presidential election in Wisconsin.
Gableman’s review has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. He earns $11,000 per month for his work, which a different Dane County judge recently said does not constitute a thorough “investigation.”
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit in October challenging the validity of the subpoenas. The legal battle surrounding their validity has been ongoing for months.
In January, Lanford declined to issue a temporary injunction against the subpoenas. At the time, the judge said Kaul did not meet the four requirements necessary to receive a temporary injunction and block the testimony.
“However,” Lanford wrote in January, “should (Gableman) seek to enforce the subpoenas before this case is decided on the merits through contempt, imprisonment or other means similar to the action pending in Waukesha County, … (Kaul) can certainly file another motion for temporary injunction that the Court will schedule as soon as its calendar permits.”
Earlier this month, Gableman delivered a 136-page report about his review to Vos and members of the Assembly committee purportedly overseeing the review. However, his work is not finished — despite previous deadlines of Oct. 31 and Dec. 31 having come and gone.
Vos last week extended Gableman’s contract once again. Now, the conservative former judge has until April 30 to complete his work. The reason for the extension, the new contract suggests, is so that Gableman can settle ongoing legal disputes in several courts.
Vos said in February that Gableman’s lawsuits — especially one seeking to jail Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other officials — should continue to help outline the Legislature’s authority going forward.
It seems likely that several of those cases, including the one being overseen by Lanford, will stretch beyond April 30, raising the prospect of yet another contract extension.
The 2022 midterm elections will be held in a little more than seven months, on Nov. 8.