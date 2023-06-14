With the July 1 expiration of her term looming, Wisconsin’s top, nonpartisan election official sent a letter to the state’s municipal and county clerks Wednesday indicating that her future as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is uncertain.
Meagan Wolfe also hinted in the note that she would like to remain in the role she’s held since 2018.
There has been speculation in recent weeks about whether Wolfe, who helped shepherd the state through multiple pandemic-era elections, will be reappointed to the job by the agency’s bipartisan commissioners — three Republicans and three Democrats. If she is reappointed, the Republican-controlled state Senate would have the final say on whether she gets to keep her job. The GOP majority in the chamber could vote against her nomination.
Wolfe drew the ire of some Republican lawmakers and scores of election conspiracy theorists in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. She combatted former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about how the election was administered in Wisconsin. Wolfe also sparred with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was tapped by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to lead a partisan review of the state’s 2020 vote, an investigation deemed “bizarre” and “amateurish” by election administration experts.
“The truth is that I don’t know for certain at this point, but it’s clear that enough legislators have fallen prey to false information about my work and the work of this agency that my role here is at risk,” Wolfe wrote to the state’s more than 1,900 local clerks, who most closely oversee elections in Wisconsin.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, the chamber’s top Republican, has so far remained mum on whether he’ll support Wolfe if the commissioners decide to renominate her for the job. A spokesperson for the senator did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday from the Cap Times asking if LeMahieu would support her for a second term.
Other Republicans, including Senate President Chris Kapenga, have pledged to do whatever they can to prevent Wolfe from getting a second term.
It appears the six commissioners will weigh in on whether to keep Wolfe in her job. Don Millis, the Republican chair of the commission, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that he plans to schedule a vote on Wolfe’s future. The newspaper reported it will likely happen before the end of the month.
Wolfe was first appointed to her role in February 2018 and gained unanimous confirmation to the role from the state Senate in May 2019.
“While I don’t have control over what the Commission and the Legislature may decide, it’s important for me to communicate some hard truths about election administration in Wisconsin and the road ahead,” Wolfe, a lifelong Wisconsin resident, wrote in her letter.
“False claims about election administration in the state of Wisconsin have proliferated since 2020,” she continued. “These claims are inaccurate and predicated on the false premise that the WEC administrator can make decisions unilaterally.”
Wolfe wrote that such claims are “simply not true,” adding that her job “is to implement the decisions of the six-member, bipartisan Commission.”
The administrator also defended herself after years of attacks from election conspiracy theorists.
“Contrary to what a vocal minority may claim, my tenure at the WEC has been marked by successfully run elections during some of the most difficult circumstances in our state and nation’s history,” Wolfe wrote, adding that local clerks have been key in ensuring that success.
She also made the pitch that she is the best person for the job, for which she is paid about $125,000 each year. She wrote, “while I would ultimately support the Commission’s decision to go in the direction of appointing someone new, there is no substitute for my decade-plus of experience in helping run Wisconsin elections at the state level.”
“It is a fact that if I am not selected for this role, Wisconsin would have a less experienced administrator at the helm,” Wolfe wrote.
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Elections Commission did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday asking if a meeting date to determine Wolfe’s future had been set.
Even still, a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from June 2022 could offer her a pass to holding onto the job.
The court ruled in that case that appointed officials can’t be replaced until their position is vacant, and that the end of a term does not trigger a vacancy. The ruling suggests that Wolfe could be removed only by a vote of the majority of commissioners or if she were impeached by the Legislature, the Associated Press reports. Republicans gained a two-thirds majority — the number of votes needed to convict an impeached official — after Sen. Dan Knodl won an April election to fill a vacancy in the chamber.