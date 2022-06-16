The state Department of Justice has started training 12 regional “critical incident response teams” throughout Wisconsin to assist schools in the case of situations like mass shootings or natural disasters.
DOJ announced on Thursday that the program — operated by the Office of School Safety — is expected to be fully implemented by fall of this year.
“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”
The Office of School Safety “considers a school-related critical incident to be a sudden and unexpected incident or sequence of events which can cause trauma within a school community that may overwhelm the normal coping mechanisms of the school,” according to a news release. Examples include threats or acts of violence, natural disasters, suicide and hate crimes.
The teams will be composed of volunteers including law enforcement officers, school administrators, counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, teachers and school safety experts.
Team members will be trained in “techniques rooted in best practice for response after a critical incident occurs,” according to DOJ. Their mission will be to “minimize the psychological impact” of a critical incident, help identify people who might need long-term mental health services and provide support to school staff.
According to DOJ, Wisconsin will be the first state to launch a regional CIRT program statewide.
The Office of School Safety was created within the state Department of Justice in 2018, along with a $100 million grant program for public and private K-12 schools to fund building upgrades and staff training. The legislation creating the office and grant program was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.