The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday filed a lawsuit against two Wisconsin companies for alleged violations of the state’s laws relating to hazardous chemicals.
The DOJ is suing Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products for failing to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about a spill of toxic “forever chemicals” and their failure to clean up the spill near a Tyco facility in Marinette.
PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a group of chemicals found in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick cookware, cleaning products and some food packaging. They’ve been in use since the 1940s, and have since been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, thyroid disease and other health issues. PFAS chemicals do not break down in natural environments and can accumulate in humans and animals.
“Those contaminants may be linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals,” per the DOJ.
The DOJ is alleging the violations of state law occurred at a 380-acre property owned by Tyco in Marinette.
“Tyco’s discharge of PFAS at the (site) has caused a plume of PFAS groundwater contamination at and around the (site),” the complaint reads. “Because of Tyco and Johnson Controls’ failure to completely investigate and define the extent of PFAS contamination, the extent of this plume is not accurately known at this time.”
Dozens of drinking water wells around the Tyco property contained unsafe levels of PFAS, the DOJ alleges in its complaint. Ponds, streams and ditches near the site also contain “elevated levels of PFAS,” the DOJ said.
In the lawsuit, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Johnson Controls and Tyco violated state law that requires “a person who possesses or controls a hazardous substance or who causes the discharge of a hazardous substance shall notify (DNR) immediately of any discharge not exempted under (the law).”
The lawsuit alleges the two companies also violated a statute that requires people who discharge hazardous substances to “take the actions necessary to restore the environment to the extent practicable and minimize the harmful effects from the discharge to the airs, lands or waters of this state.”
The DOJ said the two companies also failed to fully investigate the extent of the PFAS contamination surrounding the Marinette property.
The state DNR is monitoring about 50 sites of PFAS contamination scattered throughout the state, but the highest levels have been observed in the Marinette area.
In Marinette, Tyco Fire Products — which has since merged with Johnson Controls — discovered in 2013 that PFAS had contaminated soil and water near its fire technology center, which has operated since 1962. In 2017, the company disclosed to the DNR that it believed the contamination had spread beyond the immediate vicinity of the plant.
As a part of the lawsuit, the DOJ is seeking certain financial penalties against the companies, an injunction requiring the companies to complete an investigation of the site and clean up the forever chemicals around the site, cover legal expenses and “any other relief the Court deems just and appropriate.”
“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused. Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink,” Kaul said in a statement. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites.”
