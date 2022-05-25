Wisconsin DOJ launches sexual assault kit tracking system

All sexual assault evidence kits collected in Wisconsin will now be tracked in a statewide system, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday.
The system, known as Track-Kit, will allow victims of sexual assault to check the status of kits they have provided. Health care workers, law enforcement professionals and forensic laboratories will also be able to update and track the kits' location.
The system offers a "victim-centric approach" and will empower sexual assault survivors by allowing them to track the status of their kits on their own terms, Kaul said.
Kaul, who campaigned in 2018 on reducing a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits dating back to 2014 — also said the tracking system will help prevent future backlogs. Kaul is seeking a second term this year.
The state Department of Justice launched a pilot program of the system in December 2021.
The creation of the database was one of two bipartisan bills signed into law last year by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers aimed at preventing a backlog in the future. The bills were initially developed by lawmakers working with Republican former Attorney General Brad Schimel. Kaul continued the work after taking office in 2019.
The other law established procedures for the collection and processing of sexual assault evidence kits and requires law enforcement agencies to provide the DOJ with more data on them than previously required. Prior to the law's enactment, no such standards existed at the state level.
Under the law, if a victim of sexual assault wants to report it to law enforcement, the health care professional collecting the kit must notify a law enforcement agency within 24 hours. If the victim does not want to report the assault, the health care worker must send the kit to the state crime laboratories within 72 hours for storage.
Once a law enforcement agency is notified about the collection of a kit, it must take possession of it within 24 hours, and send it to the state crime laboratories for processing within 14 days. If a victim changes their mind and does not want the kit tested, it must be sent to the laboratories for storage.
After a kit is processed, the bill requires the law enforcement agency to store it "for a period of 50 years, or until the date of the expiration of the statute of limitations, or until the end of a term of imprisonment or probation of a person convicted in the sexual assault case, whichever is longer." The bill requires unprocessed kits to be stored for 10 years.
Kim Curran, a nurse practitioner and founder of Dane County Multi-Agency Center, said the tracking system "provides an opportunity for the sexual assault survivor to take back a piece of power and control from their experience."
"Sexual violence, at its root, is about domination and control over another person’s body and their decision-making," said Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault director of legal systems and services Ian Henderson. "As a result, it’s really important to offer sexual violence survivors the opportunity to regain some control by empowering them to make decisions and by providing them with access to information."