Wisconsin Democrats mobilize around abortion access

Democrats in Wisconsin and across the country are hitting the airwaves and the streets in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s apparent intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would limit access to abortion in many states and criminalize it in some.
An issue that didn’t sort itself neatly into partisan camps when the landmark Supreme Court case was decided nearly 50 years ago is now a stark division between Republicans and Democrats.
“The threat is real and it is imminent. This summer, most abortions could become illegal, leaving Wisconsinites without access to critical health care services,” said state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, during a Thursday news conference outside of the state Capitol.
Subeck and state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, are the lead authors on a bill that would repeal Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban. Democrats have introduced versions of this legislation multiple times without success — even when, a little more than a decade ago, the party had control of both branches of the Legislature and the governor’s office.
Wisconsin is one of nine states with pre-Roe bans on the books, which were rendered unenforceable by the court’s ruling. An additional 13 states have passed post-Roe bans, known as “trigger laws,” that would take effect if the ruling is overturned.
Late Monday night, Politico first reported on a leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its ruling in Roe and its subsequent ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which, together, established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states cannot impose restrictions that impose an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
Reaction to the leaked opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito — which the court has confirmed is authentic but not final — has effectively split along party lines. While many Republicans are cautiously optimistic about the court’s final ruling, which is expected in June, Democrats are presenting themselves as the last line of defense against efforts to limit access to abortion.
“When people think that Wisconsin is a red state, that is dead wrong,” Roys said. “We can elect champions of reproductive health and we have done so with Gov. (Tony) Evers and (U.S. Sen.) Tammy Baldwin, and we’re going to do that in 2022.”
“All women’s rights are on the ballot,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin vice-chair and Milwaukee County Board supervisor Felesia Martin. “Right now we're asking you to harness every single angst, every single anxiety and your rage. Put it into your vote. … Get off our vaginas, guys.”
The Wisconsin Democrats’ event came shortly after representatives from Planned Parenthood Federation of America, UltraViolet, MoveOn and Women’s March told reporters on a press call that they will hold a “day of action for abortion rights” on May 14 with protests in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
“Our message to Republicans is clear,” MoveOn executive director Rahna Epting told reporters. “We will see you on the streets in May. We will see you on the streets in June. And we sure as hell will see you at the ballot box in November.”
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski was the first statewide candidate to address the issue in a campaign ad.
Godlewski, one of several Democrats vying for the opportunity to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November, launched an ad on Thursday going after the incumbent’s comments on abortion.
In the spot — which Godlewski’s campaign said will air on television statewide with a six-figure buy — the candidate walks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where she says “it looks like Ron Johnson is gonna get exactly what he wants: Overturning Roe v. Wade. Reinstating Wisconsin’s cruel abortion ban. And putting doctors in jail. But that’s not what Wisconsinites want. We don’t want politicians making health care choices for women.”
Godlewski was in Washington, D.C., on Monday, when the draft was leaked, for an Emily’s List conference. The national group, which backs “Democratic pro-choice women,” has endorsed her. Godlewski’s campaign noted she already broached the subject of abortion access in a six-figure digital ad campaign last fall, saying she was “tired of politicians who treat reproductive freedom as an afterthought.”
The other prominent Democratic candidates in the field have issued statements and posted on social media in support of abortion rights.
When asked during a Tuesday appearance on the Newsmax show Spicer & Co. whether the leaked draft might give Democrats a “rallying cry” in the 2022 election, Johnson said, “I don’t think so,” arguing the conversation isn’t focused enough on “what an egregious transgression this was against the independence of the Supreme Court.”
“First of all, it is a draft opinion. We don’t know what the final opinion is going to be for sure. But even if this is the final decision, from my standpoint, this is the correct decision,” Johnson said. “This will take this very divisive issue, this profound social issue, out of the hands of just nine unelected officials (on the Supreme Court), and put it back in the court of public opinion, in our democracy, where each individual state will decide this for themselves.”
The draft opinion — which, according to Politico, had the support of four of the court's other Republican-appointed justices (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) — would come in response to a case challenging a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. That's about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability.
A federal appeals court struck down the Mississippi law on the grounds that it violated the right to an abortion before fetal viability established under Roe and subsequent rulings. Mississippi appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule next month.
Under Wisconsin's currently unenforceable ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
The issue will permeate the governor’s and attorney general’s races, too.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers led a group of 17 Democratic governors in calling for Congress to pass legislation codifying a legal right to access abortion.
"We write today to urge you to take immediate action to protect reproductive rights across the nation," the governors wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. "It is imperative that Congress acts swiftly to ensure that all Americans continue to have meaningful access to reproductive healthcare and abortion."
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he would not use any state resources to enforce the state's ban, arguing they would be better spent investigating and prosecuting violent crime and drug trafficking. It would be up to local law enforcement to enforce the ban (or not), and legal experts agree the issue would likely end up being resolved by the courts.
“Allowing politicians to interfere in women’s reproductive health decisions is backwards and wrong. A government that forces women into labor is not a government that’s protecting freedom,” Kaul tweeted in response to the leaked draft.
The Republican candidates jockeying for the chance to challenge Kaul in November have been quick to knock his approach.
“I am pro-life and I will enforce and defend the laws as passed by the legislature and signed into law,” Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney tweeted the day after the draft opinion was leaked. “Josh Kaul has demonstrated he is nothing more than a politician seeking to defend and enforce the laws he agrees with and virtually ignore laws he disagrees with.”
Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow praised former President Donald Trump for having appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who signed onto the draft majority opinion.
“In my 43 years on this earth, today was one of the best — knowing that unborn babies will soon, once again, have the protection of our laws in this state (and many others),” Jarchow tweeted.
Since Monday’s late-night leak, Evers’ campaign account has tweeted about abortion access more than a dozen times — some with fundraising appeals attached.
“Republicans are hellbent on criminalizing those seeking abortions - I will always stand for the right to choose,” Evers tweeted Tuesday night.
Since he was elected in 2018, Evers has vetoed nine bills that would have restricted access to abortion in Wisconsin.
Evers’ position puts him in stark contrast with the Republicans angling for the chance to unseat him in November.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch noted on Thursday that she is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life. Meanwhile, Pro-Life Wisconsin has endorsed businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, and Nicholson also has an endorsement from Wisconsin Family Action Political Action Committee.
Nicholson said in a Wednesday statement that he is “unapologetically 100% pro-life.” Ramthun on Tuesday tweeted that he hoped the Supreme Court would follow through in overturning Roe v. Wade.
As governor, construction magnate Tim Michels tweeted, he “will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds.”
“We can help women give their babies life AND reach their goals,” Kleefisch tweeted, touting her WRTL endorsement.
The last time the Marquette University Law School asked about the issue, in October 2021, 61% of Wisconsin voters surveyed supported abortion being legal in all or most cases, while 34% believed it should be illegal in all or most cases.
Among those surveyed, support for legal abortion was highest among Democrats and voters who leaned in that direction; 81% of those voters believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases. The same was true of 54% of self-identified independents, and of 41% of Republican (and leaning Republican) voters.
Over the decade the poll has asked voters about abortion, opinions have remained relatively steady, poll director Charles Franklin recently noted.