Democratic lawmakers are once again pursuing an effort to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin, though it is expected to meet a dead end in the Republican-led Legislature.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, announced plans with several Democratic colleagues on Monday to introduce legislation that would place an advisory referendum on the April ballot asking voters to weigh in on whether the state’s abortion ban should be repealed.
An advisory referendum is informative as a measure of public opinion but is not legally binding.
The announcement came one day after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling establishing a constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The court’s June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization activated Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under Roe. More than 1,000 people rallied in downtown Madison on Sunday in support of abortion rights.
“This has been a huge assault on our freedom, and people want their freedom. Let's give them a chance to make their voices heard,” Subeck said during a news conference announcing the proposal.
The proposal is the latest in a series of Democratic efforts to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in September urged lawmakers to take up a proposed constitutional amendment allowing voters to engage in a direct ballot initiative — a process by which voters can act outside of the Legislature to vote on proposed laws and constitutional amendments or repeal existing legislation — as a step toward restoring abortion access.
Shortly after the Dobbs decision, the Republican-led Legislature also rejected Evers’ call for a vote on legislation that would repeal the ban.
Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul also filed a lawsuit in June seeking to overturn the ban.
That lawsuit will likely make its way to the state Supreme Court, which has a high-profile election on the April ballot. The results will determine the court’s ideological balance as conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority.
Agard said Democrats “will pursue every pathway possible and will not stop fighting until reproductive freedoms are restored and respected in Wisconsin.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters last week he doesn’t see the abortion question in the same category as other advisory referendums, such as the one approved by GOP lawmakers asking whether childless, able-bodied adults should be required to search for work in order to receive public assistance.
“I don't think that's the same topic. First of all, the (Supreme Court) just gave the legislatures in every one of the 50 states and territories the opportunity to be able to have a say on where it goes,” Vos said.
Vos — who supports adding exceptions to the ban for rape, incest and the life of the mother — said Evers has taken “a fairly extreme position” by being unwilling to support legislation adding exceptions. Evers has said he would veto any bill that keeps the ban in place.
“I don’t think having a referendum — because he’s already been so stark in his comments — would have any impact on changing his mind,” Vos said.
In November — the last time the Marquette University Law School polled on the question — 33% of Wisconsin voters said they supported the Dobbs decision, while 55% opposed it. Also in November, 84% of voters said abortion should be legal in the case of rape or incest, while 10% said it should not.
In an August Marquette poll — the most recent available — 65% of voters said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” while 30% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.